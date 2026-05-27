/Uganda orders ‘immediate’ closure of DRC border as Ebola cases surge

In a dramatic bid to halt a rapidly expanding health crisis, the Ugandan government ordered the closure of its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) “with immediate effect.” This decisive move, announced by the Ugandan Ministry of Health, comes as suspected cases of a rare, highly fatal Ebola strain surge past 930 in neighbouring DRC.

The emergency measure was triggered by a rising number of Ugandan health workers being exposed to the virus. Authorities revealed that several Congolese patients had crossed the porous border into Uganda seeking medical attention before the official outbreak was declared on May 15. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already designated the epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

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Unlike previous major Ebola outbreaks, the current crisis involves the rare Bundibugyo virus strain (BVD). Crucially, there are currently no approved vaccines or specific therapeutic treatments available for the Bundibugyo strain, as existing vaccines like Ervebo only target the more common Zaire strain. This lack of medical countermeasures has significantly heightened anxiety across East Africa.

According to Dr Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary of the Ugandan Ministry of Health, cross-border travel will now be strictly restricted. Exceptions will only be granted for essential cargo, security personnel, or emergency medical response teams. Anyone permitted entry under these emergency circumstances will be subjected to a mandatory 21-day self-isolation period.

The border shutdown defies standard WHO guidance, which generally advises against trade and travel bans during health emergencies. However, the operational reality on the ground is severe. The DRC Ministry of Public Health reported that the death toll has already topped 220, with the virus rapidly moving through the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. To complement Uganda's border curbs, Congolese aviation authorities also suspended all flights to and from Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, heavily isolating the region.

“Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict with the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpacing the response,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued an urgent appeal earlier today (May 27).

