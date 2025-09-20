/'Monsters'- Trump threatens ‘incalculable consequences’ if Venezuela doesn’t accept prisoners in US

US President Donald Trump continued with his stream of provocative remarks on Venezuela, insisting that Venezuelan ‘leadership’ should accept all the prisoners and mental patients in the US. Despite no concrete evidence to support the claim, the United States have long accused Venezuela of harbouring thousands of criminals and mental patients. He labelled them as ‘Monsters’.

‘Thousands of people have been badly hurt, and even killed, by these “Monsters”’, said Trump in a Truth Social post.

Trump warned Venezuelan ‘leadership’ to 'get them all out now' or there will be ‘incalculable’ consequences. Earlier today, Trump said that the United States launched attacks on a vessel allegedly carrying individuals involved with a ‘Designated Terrorist Organisation’ involved in nacrotrafficiking in the USSOUTHCOM area, and killing three in the process. A similar attack happened on another vessel on September 15 (Monday). Two weeks ago US attacked another speedboat, alleging them part of a drug cartel, and killed 11 on board.

These are part of the ongoing US campaign against Venezuela. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that the United States will "track them, kill them, and dismantle their networks throughout our hemisphere − at the times and places of our choosing." Trump had been trying to use a pressure tactic against Nicolás Maduro's regime, to justify forceful extradition by invoking images of prisoners and mental patients and portraying himself as a strong-willed leader. Trump earlier in September dispatched eight warships to international waters near Venezuela to pressure Maduro. The US administration portrays the leftist Maduro regime as a 'bad actor' in the neighbourhood. Maduro called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a "lord of death and war" and said that Caracas will fully exercise its "legitimate right to defend itself."

The US narrative also justifies its tough immigration policies and deporting Latin Americans to maximum security prisons in El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. According to a declassified US intelligence memo contradicts the claim that the Tren de Aragua gang was operating at the direction of the Venezuelan government to destabilise the US, a justification often given by the US administration for its Alien Enemies Act.