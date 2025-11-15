US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement and support from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and launched a personal attack on her, labelling her a 'ranting lunatic'. While Greene maintains that she has been a scapegoat for demanding justice for Epstein victims and demanding the release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social Post.

Marjorie had been cornering Trump for some time over various issues, and since last week, Trump has decided to respond. This marks a remarkable rift within the Republicans, where two former allies are at loggerheads.

Marjorie denied calling Trump and said that it's the Epstein files that have sent Trump over the edge. In a post on social platform X, Greene expressed her anguish about how far Trump is going to stop the release of the Epstein files. She also had been critical of Trump's overemphasis on foreign policies, and attacked Trump on domestic policies like health insurance premiums and problems that are hurting the vulnerable section of the population.

Greene said that she stood by Donald Trump when everyone was against him and spent her own money and energy. But she will speak up when Trump is wrong, because “I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump”

During the visit of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara to the White House, Trump said, “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie, nice woman. She’s lost her way, I think.” Trump accused her of drifting off to the “other side”. He defended his global focus as necessary, saying he must "view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally," because “we could have a world that’s on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily, if you had a bad president.”