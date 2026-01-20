/Giant replica of Trump's alleged birthday card to Epstein appears in Washington DC

A 10-foot-tall replica of a birthday card reportedly sent by Donald Trump to his “friend” Jeffrey Epstein has been installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Monday, January 19, a day ahead of Epstein's 73rd Birthday. The card came into public view following The Wall Street Journal's report in July 2025.

One half of the card featured a naked outline of a woman with the letters "Jeffrey Epstein” for his birthday in 2003, followed by the signature of "Donald” as pubic hair - “Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The note was part of the “birthday book,” which was compiled by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and features many other prominent people, like Victoria's Secret owner Les Wexner.

The other half of the card reads “Happy Birthday To A ‘Terrific Guy!’” There are empty places left for passersby to fill in their thoughts and comments for the Trump administration.

The installation was erected by a group named “The Secret Handshake”, which was also responsible for another installation back in the fall, showing Trump and Epstein each with a foot kicked back and a hand flailing into the air, titled “Best Friends Forever.”

Trump denied ever drawing or writing such a note in a follow-up interview with the Wall Street Journal. "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he told the outlet. "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” He then went ahead and sued the owner Rupert Murdoch and the publication for $10 million. However, Trump later hosted Murdoch for dinner at the White House, despite the lawsuit being ongoing.

The outlet didn't release a picture of the birthday card, but it was later released by Epstein's estate lawyers to the House Oversight Committee.