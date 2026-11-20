The Asia Pacific Economic-Cooperation (APEC) summit held in China's Shenzhen has a unique song for each guests. Chinese media reported that the songs carefully chosen by the host country and was in line with the different cultural identities of the 21 economies gathered at the forum. While some leaders clearly relished their chosen soundtrack, other playlists seemed to strike a less harmonious response. So what China chose for each leaders?



For US President Donald Trump, an orchestral rendition of “America the Beautiful” was played and the US president paused mid-entrance to nod and give a offer a fist pump to the musicians. The century-old song was also performed at a banquet for former US President Richard Nixon in Beijing during his historic visit in 1972. The American president was also treated to a favorite, “YMCA,” accompanied by a dance troupe in pastel garb performing against a backdrop of photos of Trump.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was greeted to the tunes of “Cielito Lindo,” one of the country’s best-known traditional songs. The song is often known as Mexico's unofficial cultural anthem. Written in 1882 by Mexican composer Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, it is the most famous traditional song associated with Mexico globally. Its most famous chorus—"Ay, ay, ay, ay, canta y no llores" ("Sing and don't cry")—captures the spirit of staying optimistic and joyful even through hard times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed as Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Dance” from The Nutcracker was played. Composed in 1892 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for Act II of The Nutcracker, Trepak is one of the most universally recognised pieces of Russian classical music. However, a debate broke out due to the choice, as some analysts said that Beijing priortised US-China relations over China-Russia. However, Chinese analysts said that the songs were picked to showcase cultural significance and were not necessarily the national anthems.

Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto got “Bengawan Solo,” a tune also popular among Chinese listeners. It served as a gesture of cultural warmth and shared Asian heritage, given the song's deep roots in Indonesian independence and massive popularity across China and East Asia. Upon arriving at the reception lobby on November 18, Prabowo paused, turned toward the musicians performing the piece, and pressed his palms together in a traditional gesture of appreciation.

One of the most significant one and that gave way to a wider debate on social media was the song chosen for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. A 1961 hit “Ue o Muite Arukou,” better known as “Sukiyaki” was played for her. A heavy-metal fan who was a drummer in her university years, Takaichi herself performed the song in Indonesia as part of a musical diplomacy effort. But, social media users including analysts pointed out that the writer of the song, Ei Rokusuke, was an opponent of the post-WWII security alliance between Japan and the US. Thus, Beijing used it as a indirect jibe as Japan amid tensed relations between the two countries over Taiwan issue. Social media users also pointed out at one of the line – “I’ll keep my chin up so the tears won’t fall” – claiming that it was a jibe at Takaichi portraying her as an isolated figure.