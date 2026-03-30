/Donald Trump says ‘big day in Iran’ claims key targets destroyed amid talks of diplomacy

US President Donald Trump, in his Truth Social post, claimed that March 30 was the “big day” for Iran. In his Truth Social Post Trump claimed that the US has already taken out "many long-sought-after targets". This post comes after Trump's claim that Iran has already achieved its objective of regime change in Iran.

“Big day in Iran. Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all!” wrote Trump in his latest Truth Social Post.

Trump had earlier suggested that a deal with Iran is close and claimed that they have already changed the earlier group of leaders. “It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change,” said US President Donald Trump while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

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The war in Iran has entered its 31st day. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed effectively. Eventhough Trump has claimed that the US has already claimed its objective global benchmark for crude oil, Brent Crude has risen to $115.85 per barrel. While US-Israeli forces have struck a petrochemical facility in Tabriz, affecting the power supply in parts of Tehran. An Iranian fire hit an industrial area in Southern Israel, causing a massive blaze.

Iranian speaker of Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of talking about diplomacy while planning a ground attack. "The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack," read his statement as reported by the Iranian state media IRNA. The US continues to mobilise troops to West Asia, as 3,500 Marines and sailors have reached Iran aboard the USS Tripoli; similarly 82nd Airborne Division have been mobilised in the region, with several reports suggesting that the US is planning an invasion of Kharg Island.