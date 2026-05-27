/Trump attacks 'fake news media' and Democrats, says 'Dumacrats and media have totally lost their way'

US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on major media organisations and political opponents, claiming they would distort the narrative even in the event of a total US military victory over Iran. In a social media post, Trump argued that mainstream outlets would misrepresent the outcome even if the United States achieved what he described as an ‘absolute, unconditional’ defeat of Iran. According to Trump, the media ‘will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close’.

The president used the remarks to intensify his criticism of leading American news organisations, once again assigning mocking labels to several outlets. He referred to The New York Times as ‘The Failing New York Times’, called The Wall Street Journal ‘The China Street Journal’, and described CNN as ‘Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN’.

Trump grouped the organisations together under what he called the ‘fake news media’.

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The president then expanded his criticism to include his domestic political rivals, accusing Democrats and media figures of losing touch with reality. He wrote that ‘The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way’. Trump concluded the post with another sharp remark, claiming his critics have ‘gone absolutely CRAZY!!!’

Interestingly, on May 18, 2026, Trump posted the exact same message on Truth Social.