US President Donald Trump, during his Pennsylvania rally, called affordability a ‘hoax’, praised 28-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's lips. Trump is well known for publicly fawning over women, regardless of their age. He then railed down on immigrants with his xenophobic remarks and called their countries ‘shithole’.
Trump calls affordability a Democrat's hoax
Trump asserted that inflation was not a problem, and the democrats have used the term "affordability" as a “hoax” to hurt his reputation. Trump has recently faced a setback in the recent off-cycle elections. There had been growing claims that he is out of touch with the reality on the ground. In an interview with the Politico, Trump claimed that the economy was A++++. This is reminiscent of Joe Biden's term when he was going around explaining "Bidenomics" and how the country is in a great economic situation, irrespective of the rising cost of putting food on the table. According to a Politico poll, 46 per cent of US citizens believe that the cost of living is the highest of all time, and nearly 37 per cent of Trump voters are in agreement. He then went away from affordability to immigration, claiming why can't they have good people from Scandinavian countries, why always from ‘ shithole countries’ like Haiti, Somalia, etc. During the speech, he claimed that his favourite word was “tariff”, even though companies claim that some of the import tax will be passed on to customers in their purchasing price.
Trump gushes over White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Trump while talking to the crowd, suddenly moved his attention to 28-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "Isn't she great? Is Karoline great? You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate. They dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop, up, up, up, like, like a little machine gun, she's got no fear," said Trump. This is the third time Trump has fawned over Karoline Leavitt. Back in August, Trump said that her lips were like a “machine gun”, calling her a “star”. In October, after his victory lap trip to Israel and Egypt following the signing of his peace deal alongside Western and Arab leaders, he told reporter, “That face... and those lips.. they move like machine guns.”