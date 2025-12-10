Trump calls affordability a Democrat's hoax

Trump asserted that inflation was not a problem, and the democrats have used the term "affordability" as a “hoax” to hurt his reputation. Trump has recently faced a setback in the recent off-cycle elections. There had been growing claims that he is out of touch with the reality on the ground. In an interview with the Politico, Trump claimed that the economy was A++++. This is reminiscent of Joe Biden's term when he was going around explaining "Bidenomics" and how the country is in a great economic situation, irrespective of the rising cost of putting food on the table. According to a Politico poll, 46 per cent of US citizens believe that the cost of living is the highest of all time, and nearly 37 per cent of Trump voters are in agreement. He then went away from affordability to immigration, claiming why can't they have good people from Scandinavian countries, why always from ‘ shithole countries’ like Haiti, Somalia, etc. During the speech, he claimed that his favourite word was “tariff”, even though companies claim that some of the import tax will be passed on to customers in their purchasing price.