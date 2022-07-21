Top 10 world news: Droupadi Murmu wins, Biden gets Covid, more news

Droupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of India's National Democratic Alliance has crossed the 50% threshold on Thursday following the third round of counting, defeating Yashwant Sinha to win the election. She will be 15th President of India. In other news US President Joe Biden has tested positive, but with mild symptoms. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.



Droupadi Murmu crosses majority mark, to become India's 15th President



After only three rounds of counting, Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's candidate, won more than 50% of the total vote value, becoming India's first tribal president. Yashwant Sinha of the opposition has formally accepted defeat. On July 25, there will be an oath ceremony.

US President Joe Biden 'doing fine' after testing positive for Covid-19



Biden, 79, had two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office. He received a first booster shot in September and a second on March 30. Stringent White House precautions meant he had avoided the virus, even as it laid low close aides and advisers.

Natural disasters cost China $13.13 billion in 2022 so far: Report



The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China has more than 3.75 million citizens who have been impacted by floods and heavy rainfall, according to local authorities. Floods in Jiangxi Province in East China caused direct economic losses of 470 million yuan (about 70.4 million US dollars).

Santhal, the tribe of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, has a great history



After Gonds and Bhils, Santhals are India's third-largest scheduled tribe community. Most of the Santhali people live in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. One of the districts with a significant Santhali population is Mayurbhanj, the home district of Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Why is India building a new spaceport in Tamil Nadu?



Sriharikota offers various advantages as an ideal launch site. Situated on the East Coast and at a position nearer to the equator, rockets launched from here are aided by the additional velocity of Earth's West-East rotation. This effect of this rotation is felt closest to the equator and is almost nil at the earth's poles. This effect mainly benefits launches into equatorial orbits (orbits above the earth's equator).

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns as crisis intensifies



On Wednesday, the Senate gave him a vote of confidence, but three members of his coalition boycotted the vote, effectively ending any chance of his government’s survival

ECB goes for aggressive rate hike for first time since 2011



The ECB said its new "assessment of inflation risks" justified taking "a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting" in June when policymakers shared their intent to raise rates by a more modest 25 basis points or a quarter of a percentage point.

1 in 5 Americans believe violence is justified to serve political ends, says survey



'The prospect of large-scale violence in the near future is entirely plausible,' scientists have warned

Mark Zuckerberg to face six-hour deposition over Cambridge Analytica scandal



The lawsuit might shed new light on the Cambridge Analytica debacle, which has devasted the company’s reputation and resulted in congressional hearings where Mark Zuckerberg was interrogated about Facebook’s privacy practices.

Environment emergency is legacy of colonialism: Greenpeace UK



Colonialism “established a model through which the air and lands of the global south have been … used as places to dump waste the global north does not want,” says the report by Greenpeace UK