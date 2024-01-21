Top 10 world news: Ayodhya decked up for Ram Temple ceremony on Jan 22, Russia-Ukraine updates, and more

In the most recent developments, attention is focused on the eagerly anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for Monday (Jan 22) in Ayodhya. Simultaneously, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to Arichalmunai in Tamil Nadu, a place of devotional significance related to the Ramayana era. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ukrainian forces have reportedly shelled the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 25 lives and injuries to 20 others.

Only a day is left for the grand Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22). India is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the temple and all preparations including security arrangements are in place for the ceremony. On Saturday, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released stunning images of the newly-built temple.

On Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the "Garbha Griha" of the temple. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals to mark the "Pran Pratishtha" while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

At least 25 people have been killed and 20 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, on Sunday (Jan 21) said the city’s Russia-installed mayor.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (Jan 21), citing daily reportage from Tamil Nadu, alleged that the state government had barred people from organising events in the name of Lord Ram on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple which is scheduled for Monday (Jan 22) in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Protests against the far-right AfD party in Germany drew more than 100,000 protesters across the country on Sunday (January 21). The people were furious that the party members met extremists and discussed mass deportation plans. In Frankfurt alone 35,000 protesters responded to the call "Defend democracy – Frankfurt against the AfD"

A recent CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire reveals that the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary is firmly under the sway of former President Donald Trump. Following his decisive win in Iowa's caucuses, Trump commands 50 per cent support among likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State. This substantial lead, coupled with the shrinking field of major contenders, positions Trump as the frontrunner in the race.

Recent reports in the US media suggest that former US First Lady Michelle Obama may enter the 2024 presidential election, setting the stage for a potential showdown with former US President Donald Trump. Speculations have been rife after columnist Cindy Adams' column in the New York Post and longtime Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr predicting the same.

Nigerian police on Sunday (Jan 21) rescued five sisters who were held captive after being abducted in Abuja.

Six sisters were kidnapped by armed men at the beginning of the year who barged into their residence which was located just 15 miles (25 kilometres) from Abuja city centre, according to their family members.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited southern India's Arichalmunai in Tamil Nadu state as part of his visits to the Ramayana-era places with devotional significance ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. After paying floral tribute at the seashore believed to be the starting point of ancient Ram Setu — also known as Adam's bridge — Modi also offered prayers at Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has rolled back its decision to observe a half working day on Jan 22 on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Outpatient Department (OPD) will now remain operational throughout Monday. Earlier, the AIIMS Delhi on Saturday (Jan 20) said it will observe a half-day on January 22.