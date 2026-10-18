/Taiwan accuses China of ‘hybrid warfare’, drives away 16 vessels over ‘maritime harassment’

Taiwan said on Sunday (Oct 18) that it had driven away 16 Chinese coast guard, research and fishing vessels involved in coordinated maritime operations around its main island and Pratas, a disputed island to the southwest.

Taiwan's coast guard described the activity as “maritime harassment”, saying an unusually large number of Chinese vessels operated simultaneously at several locations. These included waters off Taiwan's eastern, southern and southwestern coasts, as well as the area around Pratas. Some vessels entered waters restricted by Taiwan.

Taiwan accuses China of ‘hybrid warfare’

The Chinese vessels, including four fishing boats, took part in what Taiwan described as “hybrid warfare” operations.

Taiwan's coast guard said its vessels responded immediately to the activity and took steps to counter the threat.

“China is attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and create the false impression of jurisdiction,” the coast guard said in a statement.

“Such actions will only lead to resentment among the people of Taiwan, and the Coast Guard Administration condemns them in the strongest terms,” it added.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and asserts jurisdiction over the surrounding waters. Taipei rejects these claims. Beijing has also long threatened to use force to take control of the self-governed island.

Chinese maritime deployments around Taiwan increase

China has increased its maritime presence around Taiwan in recent months. Taiwanese official data showed that 244 Chinese coast guard, research and other government vessels were detected around the island's main coast in July, compared with 55 in June and 30 in May. In the first 21 days of August, 152 vessels were detected.

Around 60 per cent of the vessels were coast guard ships, while research vessels and other government boats accounted for the rest. The figures do not include Chinese warships, which are deployed around Taiwan almost daily.

The latest operation comes after Taiwan's coast guard used a water cannon against a Chinese recreational fishing vessel near Pratas on October 1, prompting an angry response from Beijing.

Taiwan controls Pratas, also known as Dongsha, but China also claims the island and much of the strategically important South China Sea.