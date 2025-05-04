Russian President Vladimir Putin, 72, the longest-serving Kremlin chief since Josef Stalin, said in a documentary aired on Sunday that he has been thinking about succession, and indicated that there could be a contest between multiple candidates.

Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel, took over the presidency from Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999 and served as president till 2008, then as prime minister until 2012, and then again as president from 2012 to the present.

The documentary film by Saida Medvedeva and Pavel Zarubin, titled “Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years,” was released on the Rossiya 1 TV channel, reported state news agency RIA.

“I always think about it,” said Putin when asked if he thought about the succession in a film by state television about him spending a quarter of a century as Russia’s paramount leader.

“In the end, the choice is up to the people, to the Russian people, to the citizens, to the voters,” Putin said, adding, “I think that there should be a person, or rather several people, so that the people have a choice.”

There is no clear successor to Putin right now though under the Russian constitution, if the president was unable to fulfil his duties, then the prime minister—currently Mikhail Mishustin—would assume presidential powers.

“A person who does not have the people’s trust will hardly have a chance to do something serious.,” Putin remarked.



Questioned on the prospects for a ceasefire and settlement with Kyiv, Putin said reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine is inevitable.

“I think it’s inevitable, despite all the tragedy we’re going through right now. It’s a matter of time,” he said.

Asked to comment on relations with China, Putin said 25 years ago the centres of economic growth started shifting to the Asia-Pacific region.

“Not only to China, but also to other countries in this region. Russia and China are neighbours and should build good relations for the development of both countries.”