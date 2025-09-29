/Massive protests erupt in PoK over political neglect, internet suspended amid clashes

Massive protests have erupted across the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 29, over structural reforms. The disputed territory is in tension amid escalating public discontent, denial of political rights and economic hardship. The protest called by Awami Action Committee (AAC) has resulted in thousands marching into the streets, roads blocked, shops shut in cities like Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Rawalako for a potential ‘shutter-down and wheel-jam’ indefinite strike. The administration has suspended the internet since midnight to curb mobilisation.

Reasons for protests in POK

The root of these protests is political marginalisation. Residents are extremely dissatisfied with the 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees. They feel that these Kashmiri refugees are elite and are disconnected from the ground realities. They see it as an undermining of the local representation and a lack of accountability from the government. The rising prices of flour and power tariffs linked to the Mangla hydropower project have also angered the locals. The locals are demanding major structural reform, like the abolition of the 12 legislative assembly seats, establishing free education and health facilities, an international and national airport, providing subsidised flour, other essential goods and electricity for locals. The AAC has produced a 38-point charter highlighting decades of political neglect and a demand for autonomy and self-governance.

“Let it be clear once again: we are not running a campaign against any ideology or institution, but for the bona fide rights of our people that have been denied for over seven decades under one or the other pretext,” said Shaukat Nawaz Mir, leader of AAC, as quoted by Dawn News.

Response from the Pakistani administration

The Pakistani administration has partially blocked landlines, mobiles, internet and social media in various parts of PoK. With escalating tension, Islamabad has deployed troops, and clashes have been reported between protesters and security forces. Representatives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier held talks with the Action Committee, which failed, leading to the protests. The protest began earlier this week, on September 27. In Kotli, security forces reportedly fired on civilians and used tear gas to control the crowds, leaving several individuals injured.