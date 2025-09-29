Asia Cup Final 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped press conferences but says India 'disrespecting cricket'

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, shared his thoughts on the recent controversies surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup, focusing on the importance of sportsmanship and the values cricket represents. Agha, speaking after Pakistan’s defeat by India, emphasised that while there were challenges in the tournament, the core issue was maintaining respect for the game itself. Addressing the issue of post-match handshakes, Agha pointed out that the refusal to engage in traditional gestures could lead to misinterpretations, particularly among younger fans. "What happened in this tournament, I think it is very disappointing," Agha said. "If you look at it, they feel that by not shaking hands, they are disrespecting us but in fact they are disrespecting cricket. And anyone who disrespects cricket, I think it comes back and I am very sure that it will happen.

"What they have done today, I think a good team doesn't do this. Good teams do what we have done; we went alone and posed with the trophy and even after the loss, we stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use very harsh words but to be very honest, this is very disrespectful to the game, not anyone else."

Meanwhile, Salman defended his team's decision to cancel several press conferences, saying it was directly in reply to India's conduct. "Yes, there was no pre-match press conference at times but those things that happened after whatever happened on the ground. We were not the ones to start. And, to be honest, it is not about who is doing it, whatever is happening is bad for the game of cricket."