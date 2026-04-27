Amid a deepening dual blockade in the Persian Gulf, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a sharp rebuke to the United States, unveiling a strategic "formula" that warns of catastrophic energy price hikes for American consumers as summer approaches. Ghalibaf’s comments, shared on Monday, April 27, 2026, directly target Washington’s claim of "holding all the cards" in the ongoing conflict. His cryptic mathematical equation suggests that while the U.S. has exhausted its primary economic manoeuvres, Tehran retains significant, unplayed leverage over global maritime chokepoints.

Taking to social media, the Iranian leader divided the geopolitical standoff into two competing sides. He described the U.S. position as a series of "played" or "depleted" cards:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Inventory Release (Played): A reference to the Biden and Trump administrations tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Demand Destruction (Partly Played): High prices causing a forced dip in consumption.

More Price Adjustment (To Come): A warning that market corrections are far from over.

In contrast, Ghalibaf listed Iran’s strategic leverage as mostly "unplayed," signaling room for escalation:

SOH (Partly Played): The Strait of Hormuz

BEM (Unplayed): The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait

Pipelines (Unplayed): Regional energy infrastructure

The Speaker’s most pointed jab was directed at the American public. Ghalibaf suggested that the "summer vacation" season—a period of peak fuel demand in the US would become a "nightmare" of soaring pump prices unless Washington lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports. "Washington brags about holding the cards, but they are playing with an empty deck," Ghalibaf reportedly stated. On Monday (Apr 27), the market reacted to the stalled Islamabad peace talks, with Brent Crude surging over 2% to $107.49 a barrel, its highest since early April, according to news agency Reuters.

The rhetoric comes as the region grapples with a dual blockade scenario.While Iran maintains its grip on the Strait of Hormuz the transit point for 20% of global oil the US Navy has enforced a counter-blockade on all ships seeking to reach Iranian ports since April 13.