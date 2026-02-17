/14 soldiers, 18 militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bombings; child among civilian dead

At least 14 military personnel, 18 militants and 3 civilians, including a child, have been killed in two bomb attacks and a gunfight in a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan. The incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left 12 more injured, said military personnel on Tuesday. According to security forces, militants rammed a explosive laden vehicle into a wall near a military checkpoint in Baijaur on Monday, killing 11 security personnel and a girl. Security forces killed 12 militants after the blast on Tuesday.

“The assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij,” the ISPR said on Tuesday.

In a separate incident reported by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, 3 security personnel and 3 militants were killed in a search and rescue operation in Shangla district. According to security forces, deceased fighters were engaged in targeting “Chinese nationals”.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan. More than 2,400 deaths were recorded in the first three quarters of 2025. Its an increase from the 2500 attacks of 2024. Pakistan has blamed the attack on the Pakistan Taliban (TTP). TTP members belong largely to the tribal areas of Pakistan nearing the border of Afghanistan.