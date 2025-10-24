/Not cosplay, neither AI: French detective investigating Louvre heist looks straight out of a Sherlock Holmes book. Internet can't keep calm

The Louvre heist has been a talking point for days, not just in France but across the globe. Known for Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the museum was robbed off precious jewels worth $102 million in less than 10 minutes in broad daylight. The museum in Paris attracts art enthusiasts and tourists from across the world. But now, the internet is invested in the investigation. Well, not exactly the probe details, but the detective working on the case. He has emerged as the talking point for his look. ‘Most detective-looking detective’ – that’s how a netizen chose to describe him. A well-groomed man wearing a trench coat, a waistcoat, and a dramatic hat is stealing the show.

Here’s the internet take:

“The French detective on scene for the recent jewellery heist at The Louvre in Paris is the most detective-looking detective I have ever detected,” wrote Jay Anderson, an X user.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ian Miles Cheong thinks it's ‘pure aesthetic’. He wrote on X, “The man in the fedora, who looks like he came out of a detective film noir from the 1940s is an actual French police detective.”

Another X user, “Here’s the guy investigating the theft at the Louvre. I couldn’t love this more.”

Louvre museum director admits to security lapse

On Wednesday (Oct 22), days after the heist at France’s Louvre museum, the director Laurence des Cars admitted to inadequate camera surveillance. She also said that the diamond- and emerald-studded crown, which was dropped and damaged during the robbery, could be restored. In less than 10 minutes.

Speaking for the first time after the heist, the museum director told French lawmakers, “Despite our efforts, despite our hard work on a daily basis, we failed.” She added, "The only camera installed is directed westward and therefore did not cover the balcony involved in the break-in.”