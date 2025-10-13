/No Nobel Peace Prize, but Trump to receive Israel's highest civilian honour

On Monday (Oct 13), Israel President IsaacHerzog announced that his US counterpart Donald Trump will be awarded the country’s highest civilian honour. The nation has decided to present the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to Trump for his efforts to broker peace and the ceasefire. Today also happens to be the day when the hostages have been brought back home. Herzog took to his social media account to write,“The Israeli people welcome you with so much love and so much gratitude! Thank you for all you have done to bring our hostages home! Thank you for your commitment to building a better future of peace in our region! God bless Israel! God bless America!”

In a statement issued byHerzog office, read, “Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future. It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor.”

“President Trump’s legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From his unwavering support for the State of Israel, to the advent of the Abraham Accords which expanded the circle of peace in our region, from the two historic agreements that brought our dear hostages home and saved countless lives, to the decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump’s voice has always been one of courage and leadership, and of steadfast commitment to the pursuit of peace and humanity,” the Israeli president was quoted by news outlet Jerusalem Post.

On October 9, Trump announced that he stopped yet another war. But the announcement came from America. He noted that it is a moment of pride for America as he ends the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He also hopes for everlasting peace in the Middle East.