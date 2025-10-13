US President Donald Trump was interrupted by a left-wing Israeli member of parliament during his speech. Trump joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset to deliver an address shortly after the Gaza hostages were released on Monday (Oct 13). Ofer Cassif, the Israeli Minister who heckled the US president, was removed from the parliament immediately after an apparent protest. Another MP, Ayman Odeh, was expelled for holding up a ‘Recognise Palestine’ sign during the US president’s speech.

Trump’s address at the Israeli parliament came after the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. Both sides agreed to the US president’s peace plan, which also calls for the disarmament and no involvement of the Palestinian militant group in the post-war Gaza governance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened in the Knesset?

As Trump delivered his speech in the Israeli parliament, Ofer Cassif interrupted his speech by shouting “genocide”. The incident created a brief moment of chaos in the parliament. In a swift action, the left-wing lawmaker was expelled from the Knesset by the security personnel. After his removal, the Israeli MPs gave Trump applause and a standing ovation.

Apart from this, Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the mainly Arab Hadash-Ta’al party, was removed for holding a poster that said 'Recognise Palestine' during Trump’s address. The Arab-Israeli lawmaker has voiced his support for Palestinian statehood, which Israel’s government rejects. Meanwhile, Cassif, who is the party’s only Jewish member, also tried to hold up a sign and was removed.

Following their expulsion from the Knesset, Trump quipped, “That was very efficient,” earning a laugh from other members present there. He then went on to continue his lengthy speech.