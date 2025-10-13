On Monday (Oct 13), Donald Trump arrived in Israel as the hostage exchange was on between Tel Aviv and Hamas. The US president addressed the Israeli Parliament and it is day of joy as “20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their family” and there 28 others, who will be returning to “rest on the sacred soil.” He mentioned how the guns are silent. In his address, Trump appreciated “the Arab and Muslim world who came together to press Hamas to set the hostages free.”

“Now at last for Israelis, Palestinians and many others, the long painful nightmare is finally over. Many of Iran's top terrorists have been extinguished.”

He added, “We just ordered 28 more new B2 bombers.”

Talking about the return of the hostages, the 79-year-old said that he ended eight wars. He was delighted to say the hostages are back and that is what he called the end of the war as they a back home. “The hostages are back; it feels so good to say it,” he continued.

“The long and painful nightmare is finally over for Israelis and Palestinians. As the dust settles, smoke fades, and the debris is removed, and the ashes are cleaned from the air… a beautiful and much brighter future appears suddenly within your reach,” the US president added.