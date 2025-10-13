/'Wait till I get back': Trump keen on solving 'war' between Pakistan and Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump already has announced the end of the eighth war and said he was working towards ending the ninth one between Russia and Ukraine. But now as he was heading to Israel for the hostage release, he acknowledged the conflict stirring between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Trump said, “This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back.”

Trump said he is currently focusing on Israel and Hamas and shall be back to address this one. “I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars and making peace. I saved a million of lives,” the US president added. But in the same breath, the 79-year-old also mentioned how he did not work on ending wars for the Nobel Peace Prize.

On October 9, the Nobel Committee announced the winner for 2024, and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado bagged the title for her role in taking her country out of dictatorship and towards democracy. This is also the award that the 47th US president was hopeful of receiving. His allies nominated him, and despite failing to bag the award, his friends and team continued to hype his morale.