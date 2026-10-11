/New York retains top spot in global cities index 2026 as Tokyo leads Asia behind London and Paris

New York has retained its position as the world's top-ranked city in Oxford Economics' Global Cities Index 2026, which evaluates 1,000 cities. London placed second and Paris third. Tokyo, ranked ninth, is Asia's highest-placed city and stands out in a list otherwise led by Western cities. The index scores cities on five categories: ‘Economics’ (30% of the overall score), ‘Human Capital’ and ‘Quality of Life’ (25% each), and 'Environment and Governance' (10% each). Governance is assessed at the national level, so cities in the same country receive the same ranking.

New York

New York's lead rests on a metropolitan economy worth $2.6 trillion in 2025, the largest in the index. Its strengths in finance, technology, media and corporate headquarters helped it rank first in ‘Economics’ and fifth in ‘Human Capital’.

London

London leads in ‘Human Capital’, helped by its concentration of universities and highly educated workers. Around 40% of its residents are foreign-born. Paris, which also has a trillion-dollar economy, ranks 10th for ‘Quality of Life’, supported by high life expectancy, relatively strong incomes and cultural amenities such as roughly 130 museums.

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US tech hubs

Seattle is fourth overall, backed by Microsoft, Amazon and its aerospace and retail sectors. San Francisco is fifth and San Jose eighth, reflecting Silicon Valley's economic weight. San Jose has the highest GDP per person of any city in the index, at an estimated $238,700 in 2025.

Strong economic results do not guarantee a high rank in every category. San Jose is third in ‘Economics’ but 121st in ‘Human Capital’. Boston is ninth in ‘Economics’ but 289th in ‘Environment’, partly because of its exposure to flooding. Oxford Economics also pointed to high housing costs, income inequality and economic concentration as challenges for American tech hubs.

Other strong performers

Dublin, sixth overall, ranks ninth globally for ‘Environment’, helped by low pollution and a temperate climate, though housing affordability remains a major challenge. Oslo is sixth for ‘Quality of Life and eighth for Governance’. Copenhagen ranks first for ‘Governance’ but 18th overall. Zurich is in the top 10, supported by productive financial services, strong educational institutions and high living standards.

Tokyo is third for ‘Human Capital’, reflecting its deep pool of skilled workers and major educational institutions. It ranks 454th for ‘Environment’, the lowest placing in that category among the top 10, as earthquakes, typhoons and other natural hazards weigh on its score.