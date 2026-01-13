/Who is Necla Özmen? Turkish woman claiming Donald Trump is her biological father

Necla Özmen, a 55-year-old woman from Ankara, Turkey, gained significant attention online in late 2025 and early 2026. She claims that the US President Donald Trump is her biological father. She claimed that she was born out of an extramarital affair of Donald Trump. She had asked for a paternity test and filed a lawsuit in September 2025. However, the lawsuit was dismissed, concluding that Özmen failed to present sufficient factual grounds or evidence to justify a trial.

Who is Necla Özmen

Necla Özmen was born in 1970 to her registered parents, Sati and Dursun Özmen, in Turkey. Dursun Özmen died in 2009, and Satı Özmen in 2017, told her about her birth. According to Necla, Sati has given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital. Another US woman named Sophia gave her a newborn child instead. She claims that Sophia became pregnant through an illicit relationship with Trump and later abandoned the baby, who was then registered by the Özmen family. She believes her biological father worked at NATO back then, and her mother was shown a picture of Trump when she was being handed over to her mother.

Özmen has reportedly sent a petition to the US Embassy and courts in the United States. “I don’t know how accurate it is. I want to find out if he is my father,” Özmen said. “I don’t want to cause him any trouble. I just want to know the truth.” She said that she does not intend to gain financially. She just wants to know the truth; apparently, she perceives some similarity between her physical features and those of Donald Trump and his other children.