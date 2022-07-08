Morning news brief: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe feared dead, World reacts to Johnson's resignation, & more

In a disturbing incident, Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while delivering a speech, while the Japanese government has confirmed the shooting, as of yet no formal update is available on the condition of the former premier. In other news, ex-cop Derek Chauvin who last year accepted his role in the death of black man George Floyd has now been sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison on top of the 22-and-a-half-year sentence that the white cop is already serving for murder.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Watch: Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, shot, showing no vital signs

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech in western Japan’s Nara prefecture. News agency AFP citing local media said that Abe is showing no vital signs after the attack. He was reportedly shot in the chest.

From 'sadness' to hoping for 'more professional people' here's how the world reacted to Boris Johnson's exit

On Thursday (July 7th) United Kingdom premier Boris Johnson stepped down from his position as the leader of the Conservative Party. His resignation has paved the way for new leadership. Johnson, who resigned as Tory leader after a string of scandals and the exodus of his supporters, sparked strong reactions from many nations and world leaders and caused a division of opinion on the international scene.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's rights

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for denying civil rights to his victim.

Johnny Depp to make a comeback to acting with this Netflix-backed film

Johnny Depp, who hogged headlines last month when he won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is returning to acting with a French period film titled ‘La Favorite’, reported Bloomberg. Depp will play the role of King Louis XV, who ruled the country from 1715 to 1774.

Watch | Six prominent Russian tycoons dies in mysterious circumstances this year