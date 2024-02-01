Morning news brief: India's interim Budget, US destroys Houthi missiles, and more

The Narendra Modi government will be delivering the interim Budget for the country on Thursday (Feb 1) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in front of the Lower House. In other news, the US on Wednesday (Jan 31) struck Houthi missiles as well as Iranian drones as the terror outfit upped its aggression in the region.

The Narendra Modi government will be presenting its final budget of its second tenure on Thursday (February 1). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the interim Budget which typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

American forces on Wednesday (Jan 31) claimed they had destroyed a missile belonging to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels that posed an "imminent threat" to US aircraft. A few hours later, another anti-ship ballistic missile and Iranian drones were shot down in the Gulf of Aden.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, while testifying in an ongoing hearing on online child safety before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, apologised to the families who claimed that their children have suffered harm by social media platforms.