An Indian national was stabbed to death in Canada's Rockland near Ottawa, the Indian Embassy in Canada said on the social media platform X on Saturday (April 5).

United States President Donald Trump was reportedly in touch with representatives from India, Vietnam and Israel to negotiate trade deals.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that Ukraine will choose a law firm to represent its interests in order to discuss the details of the new draft proposal for the deal on rare earths and minerals with the United States.

Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held: Indian embassy

Trump in touch with India and two other nations to negotiate trade deals that could revise tariffs: Report

Ukraine war: 18, including 9 children, killed in Zelensky's hometown, Moscow says was targeting 'military'

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had targeted a military gathering in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, where at least 18 people, including nine children, were killed in a Russian missile attack.

US mineral deal details will be ready next week, says Ukraine's Zelensky

WATCH | PM Modi: PM Modi Arrives For Three-day Visit To Sri Lanka