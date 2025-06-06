Morning news brief: Federal judge blocks Trump administration's proclamation, Trump-Musk row and more

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs ruled to temporarily block the Trump administration's decision to revoke visas for international students. Meanwhile, in the Trump-Musk feud, Elon Musk on Thursday (Jun 5) said that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft. In West Asia, the lead negotiator of Palestinian militant Hamas said on Thursday (Jun 5) that the group was ready for a new round of negotiations to reach a permanent ceasefire with Israel in Gaza.

In India, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt a blow as their top marketing official, Nikhil Sosale, is among four people arrested by the Bengaluru Police in the aftermath of the stampede.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration's proclamation to suspend new foreign students at Harvard

Allison Burroughs, U.S. District Court Judge, temporarily restrained the Trump administration's decision to suspend visas for International Students. The decision comes shortly after the university urged to step in on an emergency basis to block the proclamation issued by the Trump administration a day prior.

Trump-Musk row: SpaceX CEO announces decommissioning of Dragon spacecraft

Elon Musk on Thursday (Jun 5) said that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft. This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to terminate the billionaire’s government subsidies and contracts amid their war of words over the tax bill.

Hamas says ready for ‘serious’ talks with Israel to reach ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza

“We reaffirm that we are ready for a new, serious round of negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement,” lead Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised speech, according to AFP. He added that Hamas was in contact with the mediators.

RCB title celebration stampede: Top franchise official among four arrested by Bengaluru police

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt a blow as their top marketing official, Nikhil Sosale, is among four people arrested by the Bengaluru Police in the aftermath of the stampede. On Wednesday (June 4), a day after RCB’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, an unfortunate incident occurred during the title celebration in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming the lives of at least 11 people. After the incident, Bengaluru Police have moved strictly and are now taking necessary actions.

PM Narendra Modi is set to arrive and flag off the Vande Bharat Express in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi is set to arrive and flag off the Vande Bharat Express on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar. School children are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.