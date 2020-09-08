Morning News Brief: California wildfires, China accuses India of crossing LAC and more

China accuses Indian soldiers of crossing LAC and firing ‘warning shots’

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) accused the Indian army on Monday saying that it crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

'Saudi's verdict on Khashoggi's case fell short of meeting expectations': Turkey

Turkey on Monday said that the Saudi court's ruling to overturn five death sentences in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's did not meet global expectations.

Last two Australian journalists in China leave country

The decision of the journalists coming back to Australia was taken after the the Chinese government had started detaining the journalists.

US election 2020: Kamala Harris will never be president of US, says Donald Trump

The President asserted that a coronavirus vaccine will be available in a record time, maybe by the end of the year and even before the November 3 presidential election.

California wildfires: More than 200 people airlifted to safety