China accuses Indian soldiers of crossing LAC and firing ‘warning shots’

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) accused the Indian army on Monday saying that it crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

Twitter handle of state-run Global Times quoted the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) western theater command spokesperson saying that the Indian Army "again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday."

India has not responded to the PLA's statement yet.

A second tweet from Global Times citing a spokesperson said: "Chinese border defense troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate."

This accusation comes two days after the defence ministers of India and China met in Moscow, and days before foreign ministers of both countries meet.