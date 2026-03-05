/US Senator accused of breaking Marine Brian McGinnis' arm during Iran war protest

An altercation broke out at the Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing involving a Marine veteran, Brian McGinnis and US Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana. Brian was protesting against the US war against Iran for Israel, and the Capitol Hill police aggressively manhandled and tried to drag him out of the room. The Republican Senator then came and joined the Police's efforts to push and pull him out of the door. His arm broke in an effort to make a case against the war.

The hearing was a session of the US National Defence Strategy and military readiness during the escalating war with Iran. As the hearing was going on, Brian, who is also running for the North Carolina Senate on the Green Party ticket, suddenly yelled," America does not want to fight this war for Israel". He continued to yell as the security forces dragged him violently through the hall, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!" He tried to hold on to the door and shouted, “No one wants to fight for Israel!” Officers and the Senator continued to push and pull on McGinnis for 20-30 seconds, as his hand was caught between the door and it snapped.

People in the room can be heard saying, “A sitting US Senator just broke the hand of a Marine”. The Capitol Police said that McGinn put everyone at risk by “violently resisting". GOP Senator Tim Sheehy said that McGinnis was "fighting back". The police said protesters are not allowed inside the Congressional buildings, and they should choose another place to protest.

"This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one," Sheehy said. "I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence." McGinnis served four years in the Marine Corps, including time spent in Iraq. McGinn was placed under arrest and transferred to George Washington University Hospital.