Man shot and killed at Louisiana gas station amid shortages due to Hurricane Ida

A man was shot and killed while waiting in line at a Louisiana gas station on Friday, police said.

Gas supplies are low and long lines common at gas stations after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday. More than two-thirds of stations were without fuel in Baton Rouge and New Orleans as of Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooting was the second incident at a gas station on Friday involving a weapon.

"The gas station incidents that have been all day, this is at least the second time that guns have been pulled. This time we've got to have a person dead over it. It's unbelievable that people can't act like adults in this situation," Lopinto said.

Police said they have a photograph of the shooter's car and urged him to come forward, local media reported.

Ida's severe winds knocked out power to more than one million homes and businesses, causing many to rely on gas-powered generators.

About 860,000 homes and businesses in the state still lacked power as of Friday.

Retail gasoline prices in New Orleans have risen by 6 cents in the last week, to $2.868 for a gallon of regular gasoline, American Automobile Association data showed.