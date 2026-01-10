/Mamdani condemns ‘We support Hamas’ chants at NYC protest

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found himself in controversy at the beginning of his mayoral term. Following his decision to revoke the restriction against the protest outside the Synagogue, there had been protests outside a local synagogue to oppose Mortgage Israel and Tivuch Shelly's Israel Real Estate Event, where “we support Hamas” was chanted. Mamdani condemned the protest with a social media post. “Chants in support of a terrorist organisation have no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote over a picture of a NYT headline.

Mamdani said that he would want to continue to ensure the safety of the New Yorkers at the places of worship, at the same time protect the constitutional right to protest. The protest was carried out by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation. The videos were widely circulated, protesters yelling out, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.

This comes after Mamdani made several decisions on his first day as Mayor, which were considered controversial. These include revoking the ban on Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Protest, revoking the IHRA antisemitism definition, and revoking the ban on protests outside synagogues.

While Mamdani faced criticism, many called his response a muted one. “Still waiting on condemnation of support for Hamas at a protest in a Jewish neighbourhood from @NYCMayor,” said Sam Berger is a Democratic New York State Assemblymember.

Mamdani commented to a POLITICO reporter, “That language is wrong. I think that language has no place in New York City.” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul all condemned the act, highlighting that Hamas is a terrorist organisation within the city.

“...marching into a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do,” said US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.