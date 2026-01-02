Zohran Mamdani revokes BDS, Synagogue protest bans and IHRA antisemitism definition

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, on his first day in office, has revoked executive orders of his predecessor Eric Adams that banned protests in front of synagogues, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement and the IHRA definition of anti semitism. This was one of the key poll promises of Mamdani's campaign. On January 1, 2026, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani took Mayoral responsibility of New York City, widely regarded as the financial capital of the world and the epitome of global capitalism.

The previous executive order was issued by Eric Adams on September 26, 2024, who was indicted for charges related to bribery, wire fraud and campaign finance offences. Among the revoked orders, the most controversial yet unexpected was the BDS movement, which advocates for economic/consumer, cultural, academic, boycott and divestment from any organisation, corporation that is complicit in Israeli occupation and urges economic sanctions against them. The movement's impact was accentuated by the ICJ, which found Israel guilty of apartheid against Palestinians and its military occupation and annexation of the Palestinian Territory as illegal.

Zohran Mamdani further revoked the ban on protests in front of synagogues, which directed the New York Police Department to reassess its handling of protests at houses of worship.

The other controversial decision was the revocation of the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of Anti-semitism, which asserts, "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as Jews. The Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities." The definition was seen by scholars as a weaponisation of antisemitism, using language as a site of “power and struggle.”

At the same time, Mamdani vowed to continue, the newly founded Office to Combat Antisemitism. The decision came as a surprise, as many had expected the incoming mayor to shut down the office opened in May. In his oath, he said, "New York belongs to all who live in it together. We will tell a new story of our city."