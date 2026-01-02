Google Preferred
New York Mayor Zoharan Mamdani's letter to Umar Khalid appears online, goes viral

Published: Jan 02, 2026, 11:43 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 11:43 IST
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Story highlights

Mamdani's letter to Khalid comes after the former created history by becoming the first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor of America’s largest city.

Zoharan Mamdani, the New York Mayor has written a letter to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid, who is incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case that took place in February 2020.

Mamdani's letter to Khalid comes after the former created history by becoming the first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor of America’s largest city.

The letter shared online by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna has gone viral and it reads, "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents".

The letter appeared on social media on Thursday, when Mamdani was sworn in as New York City mayor.

