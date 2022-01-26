LIVE | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow warns against 'destructive' sanctions on Putin

A dog walks in a destroyed classroom at a school close to the front-line with Russia-backed separatists, in the village of Peski, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine on January 25, 2022. Photograph: AFP
NATO allies, fearful of a potential ground invasion by Russia, have stepped up support for Kyiv by sending additional troops and military equipment to Ukraine.The alliance says its move is in response to Russia’s continued military buildup along the Ukraine border.
Lavrov on new possible sanctions: Russia ready for any development of situation
Russia is ready for any developments of the situation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday when commenting on the threat of new Western sanctions over Ukraine.
"We are ready for any development of the situation. We did not attack anyone, they always attacked us, and those who did it always got what they deserved," Lavrov told lawmakers.
Russia warns against 'destructive' sanctions on Putin
Russia hit back Wednesday at US threats of direct sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, saying moves against the Russian leader would be ineffective and hurt efforts to lower tensions over Ukraine.
Officials from France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine were set for talks in Paris on Wednesday in the latest bid to ease a crisis sparked by fears that Moscow is preparing an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.
The West has warned Russia of severe consequences if it does invade, and on Tuesday, Washington said there could be sanctions personally targeting Putin.
Reacting to the news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the threats as worthless because senior Russian officials are barred from holding assets abroad.
But such a move, he said, would do serious damage to diplomatic efforts to ease ratcheting tensions over Ukraine.
US negotiating with global suppliers to secure gas for Europe if Russia invades Ukraine: Report
Even as tensions are brewing between US and Russia over the Ukraine crisis, it is being reported that President Joe Biden is in talks with natural gas suppliers around the globe should Russia cut off energy supplies to Europe as a consequence of the conflict.
US officials on Tuesday said that they had been negotiating with global suppliers for additional volumes of non-Russian fuel.
Russia sends more fighter planes for drills in Belarus
In what can add to the already high tensions in Europe, Russia has sent additional fighter jets for military drills. Russian Ministry of Defence released a video on Wednesday (January 26). Russia's Su-35 fighter jets have relocated to Belarusian airfields. This manoeuvre has come as Ukraine crisis shows no signs of dying down.
The Interfax news agency said on Friday, that Russia has send two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Belarus.
Russia holds military drills before four-way Ukraine talks in Paris
Russia has held military drills and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as officials prepared to sit down for four-way talks in Paris on the conflict in east Ukraine.
Russian artillery forces in the southern Rostov region that borders Ukraine were set to practice firing later on Wednesday as part of a combat readiness inspection of the Southern Military District, the Defence Ministry said.
In the far north, Russian warships entered the Barents Sea to practice protecting a major shipping lane in the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said. Moscow announced sweeping naval exercises last week.
Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying it deployed a paratrooper unit to Belarus on Wednesday, a day after moving in artillery forces and marines ahead of joint exercises next month.
Russian and UK defence ministers to meet over Ukraine
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invitation to meet his British counterpart Ben Wallace to discuss the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, a senior UK defence source said Saturday.
"The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart," the source said.
"Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London in 2013, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead," added the source.
"The Secretary of State has been clear that he will explore all avenues to achieve stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis."