The US–Israel–Iran conflict is entering a more volatile phase, marked by rising military threats, economic pressure and uncertain diplomacy. Iran has issued fresh warnings, with senior adviser Mohsen Rezaei threatening to target US ships in the Strait of Hormuz and take American soldiers hostage in the event of a ground invasion.

On the economic front, Washington has imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil network, signalling continued pressure even as talks remain on the table. At the same time, the US Navy’s blockade has already disrupted shipping, though some vessels have still managed to transit Hormuz, exposing enforcement challenges.

Diplomatically, a second round of US–Iran talks is under discussion, likely again in Islamabad, with support from China and mediation efforts by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the conflict on the ground remains intense. Israel has expanded operations in Lebanon, with its military chief ordering a “Hezbollah kill zone” in the south, even as reports suggest a possible ceasefire could emerge within days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US and Israeli goals remain “identical,” including dismantling Iran’s nuclear capability and Hezbollah. The broader fallout is growing. The World Bank has warned the war could push global hunger up by 20 per cent, while Iran has arrested suspected Israeli spies, pointing to an intensifying shadow conflict.