The US–Israel–Iran conflict is entering a more volatile phase, marked by rising military threats, economic pressure and uncertain diplomacy. Iran has issued fresh warnings, with senior adviser Mohsen Rezaei threatening to target US ships in the Strait of Hormuz and take American soldiers hostage in the event of a ground invasion.
On the economic front, Washington has imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil network, signalling continued pressure even as talks remain on the table. At the same time, the US Navy’s blockade has already disrupted shipping, though some vessels have still managed to transit Hormuz, exposing enforcement challenges.
Diplomatically, a second round of US–Iran talks is under discussion, likely again in Islamabad, with support from China and mediation efforts by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the conflict on the ground remains intense. Israel has expanded operations in Lebanon, with its military chief ordering a “Hezbollah kill zone” in the south, even as reports suggest a possible ceasefire could emerge within days.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US and Israeli goals remain “identical,” including dismantling Iran’s nuclear capability and Hezbollah. The broader fallout is growing. The World Bank has warned the war could push global hunger up by 20 per cent, while Iran has arrested suspected Israeli spies, pointing to an intensifying shadow conflict.
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An Israeli attack on a car on Lebanon’s Dar al-Baydar road that borders Syria has claimed the life of one person, the National News Agency reported.
Pakistani army chief Asim is scheduled to pay a visit to the US in order to mediate the next round of talks, Al Jazeera reported.
Turkiye voiced support for turning the ceasefire into a lasting peace deal to solve the conflict, according to Al Jazeera. “We will continue to provide the necessary support for the ongoing ceasefire to turn into a permanent truce and eventually lasting peace, without becoming more complex and difficult to manage,” the Turkish defence ministry said at a weekly briefing.
Amid reports of a possible talks between Israel and Lebanon, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday (Apr 15) has said that it has been possible due to Tehran’s insistence on such a truce being part of the one reached between the US and the Islamic Republic. Ghalibaf was hinting at Iran's conditions for ceasefire with US, in which it said that Israel should stop offensive against Hezbollah in Iran. Israel attacked Hezbollah after it stepped into the war between Iran, US and Israel, vowing to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ghalibaf's reaction came as US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, confirmed that Israeli and Lebanese authorities will speak to each other on Thursday (Apr 16).
After the first round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
US President Donald Trump said the leaders of Israel and Lebanon will speak on Thursday in what would be a historic first, but there was no confirmation from either side.
Trump's announcement comes as Washington pushes to ease hostilities following the first direct talks between the two countries in decades this week, when their ambassadors met in the US capital.
Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war on March 2 after the Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, attacked Israel.
Since then, Israeli strikes in Lebanonhave killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than a million, despite international calls for a ceasefire, and Israeli ground forces have invaded the country's south.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will speak with Lebanese president Aoun, says minister
Asian stock markets rose to a record high in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.58% shortly after the open, while South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.89 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index grew 0.68 per cent, and Taiwan’s Taiex was up 0.48 per cent. This comes amid optimism of the extension of the ceasefire and an Iran deal
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that they have secured 100 million litres of diesel to bolster energy security, amid an energy crisis around the globe, as the Hormuz blockade continues. “I can announce that my government has secured an additional 100 million litres of diesel from two shipments," Albanese said to the reporters. The two tanker was from Brunei and South Korea.
According to a report by the Times of Israel, the war with Iran has cost 35 billion shekels ($11.5 billion) from Israel’s budget. Israel's Finance Minister has warned of significant economic damage and a rise in government spending.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Medina and prays at the Prophet's Mosque, on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of a possible new round of US-Iran peace talks.
Democrats have unveiled a seven-page impeachment resolution against the Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. The resolution, being led by Rep Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, has six articles and makes major allegations of “high crimes and misdemeanours” in reference to the attack on Iran and the strike on alleged drug smuggling boats.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He said that it was the unanimous decision of the international community. He said that Iran's sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights should be respected as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, and freedom of navigation and safety in the Strait should be respected.
Israel has bombed near the last remaining hospital in southern Lebanon, in Tibnin, a town approximately 10 km away from the border. It is the second consecutive day Israel has struck this area, clearly making it uninhabitable for people. Israel is attacking civilians in the pretence of disarming Hezbollah.
Iran Army's spokesperson Amir Hatamai said that in the event of a ground incursion, “not even one of the invaders should remain alive” as reported by the Iranian Fars News agency.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government has secured an additional 100 million litres of diesel to bolster fuel security during global shortages, the AFP news agency reported
Lebanon is "not aware" of any upcoming contact with Israel, an official source told AFP, after US President Donald Trump said the leaders of the two countries would speak on Thursday. "We are not aware of any planned contact with the Israeli side, and we have not been informed of any through official channels," the source said.
There is no information available about a possible phone call between Lebanese and Israeli leaders, Al Jazeera reported quoting a Lebanese official
Iranian officials and Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir will hold talks in Tehran on Thursday to discuss messages exchanged between Iran and the US since negotiations in Pakistan fell apart
Iran’s Ministry of Education spokesperson announced that all schools across the country will transition to virtual learning beginning April 21, the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported. The shift to remote education applies to all educational levels and grades throughout the country and will remain in effect until further notice, according to the report.
Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that heavy clashes broke out in the town of Bint Jbeil between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces. The Israeli military deployed warplanes and helicopters during the fighting, according to report
The Reuters news agency has reported that a second US-sanctioned supertanker has entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data. Reuters reported that the empty Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) RHN entered the Gulf on Wednesday, maritime intelligence data from LSEG and Kpler showed. It was not immediately clear where the VLCC, which is capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, is heading. On Wednesday, Iran’s Fars News Agency said that an Iranian supertanker sanctioned by the US crossed the strait towards Iran’s Imam Khomeini port despite the blockade.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that leaders of Israel and Lebanon will speak Thursday, after they held a high-level face-to-face meeting in Washington Tuesday -- the first such negotiation since 1993.
"Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow," Trump wrote without specifying who will be involved or offering further details.
The US military's Middle East command CENTCOM said it had stopped 10 vessels from sailing out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of a naval blockade against the Islamic republic.
But ship tracking data indicated at least three ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though some vessels taking the route later turned back.
Israel's military chief of staff said he had ordered areas south of Lebanon's Litani River to be turned into a Hezbollah "kill zone" as troops pressed a major offensive there.
The United States is discussing holding a second round of peace talks with Iran and is optimistic about reaching a deal, the White House said.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that further talks "would very likely" be in Islamabad.
Netanyahu said the country's top priority was to secure the "dismantling" of Hezbollah in its first direct talks with Lebanon in decades.
"There are two central objectives: first, the dismantling of Hezbollah; second, a sustainable peace... achieved through strength," he said.
Major Wall Street stock indices finished at records Wednesday, extending an upward climb on optimism about an accord in the US-Iran conflict.
The conflict in the Middle East could push millions more toward hunger as its economic fallout reverberates around the globe, the World Bank's chief economist told AFP.
"You have about 300 million people who suffer from acute food insecurity already," Indermit Gill said. "That'll go up by about 20 percent very, very quickly" as knock-on effects grow.
United States officials issued new sanctions against Iran, targeting more than two dozen people involved in oil transport, along with companies and ships that operate within the network of petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.
"Treasury is moving aggressively with 'Economic Fury' by targeting regime elites like the Shamkhani family that attempt to profit at the expense of the Iranian people," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
Shamkhani is the son of security official Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, both of whom were killed February 28, the first day of US-Israeli attacks and the start of the Middle East war.
Japan's Nikkei index surged more than two percent on Thursday to hit a fresh record on optimism about an accord in the US-Iran conflict.
At around 0215 GMT, the Nikkei 225 climbed to 59,513 points, surpassing the previous record set in February.
Iran arrested four suspected Israeli spies, state media reported on Thursday. It came as US officials discussed possible peace talks with Iran after US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28 engulfed the Middle East in war.
"The four agents linked to the Mossad were apprehended in Gilan governorate" in northern Iran, IRNA reported, citing a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The Mossad is Israel's foreign intelligence agency.
"The arrestees had provided Mossad intelligence officers with images and locations of some sensitive and critical military and security sites via the internet", it said.
The suspects have been handed over to judicial authorities, the report added.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will "for sure" participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the Middle East war.
"Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help," Infantino said on broadcaster CNBC.
"But Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play," he said of the team's upcoming matches scheduled in the United States in June.
Iran's participation in the global tournament had been thrown into doubt by the war with the United States and Israel that broke out on February 28.
"Sports should be outside of politics," Infantino said.
"If there's nobody else that believes in building bridges and keeping them intact and together, we are doing the job," he continued.
The World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, starts on June 11.
Iran has issued a sharp warning to the United States, threatening to target American ships and troops amid rising tensions in the Gulf.
Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iran could sink US naval vessels enforcing the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.
He warned that American warships “can definitely be exposed to our missiles,” and added that any US ground invasion would be met with hostage taking of troops.
Rezaei further escalated rhetoric, saying Iran could capture “thousands” of US soldiers if such a scenario unfolds, signalling a significant hardening of Tehran’s stance.