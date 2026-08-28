Nepal floods live updates: The death toll from the catastrophic floods and landslides along the China-Nepal border has risen to 392, as authorities issued fresh warnings of another potentially devastating flood that could further complicate the search for more than 1,400 missing people.

Fresh flood threat slows rescue efforts

Rescue teams are racing against time after a torrent of freezing water, mud and debris tore through remote Himalayan settlements, destroying homes, bridges and dams and sweeping away vehicles.

Their work is now threatened by a lake formed behind massive piles of landslide debris. Chinese authorities warned late Thursday that it faces a “high risk of breaching and sending floodwaters downstream”. Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division also issued a “special notice”, urging extreme caution.

Soldiers and emergency workers have been using sniffer dogs, drones and other equipment to search areas buried beneath thick layers of mud.

Hundreds of tourists remain unaccounted for

Nepal has recovered 389 bodies, while 910 people, including 517 foreign tourists, remain out of contact. China says another 100 of its citizens are missing in Nepal.

Indians account for the largest group of missing foreign nationals. The United States said 90 of its citizens were also out of contact, while nationals from several other countries remain missing.

Across the border in Tibet, officials say hundreds are unaccounted for, while three deaths have been reported. Chinese authorities have evacuated hundreds of stranded tourists and local residents.

Glacial collapse triggered disaster

The US Geological Survey said the disaster was triggered by a glacial collapse, initially mistaken for a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. The resulting debris flow had “catastrophic” downstream impacts across Nepal and Tibet.