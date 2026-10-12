In a setback for the Trump administration, US District Judge Jennifer L Rochon in New York issued a temporary restraining order directing to immediately halt and cancel any remaining television commercials paid for with millions of dollars in taxpayer money. The decision was announced by the federal judge ordered Sunday night, even as the administration said the ad campaign was coming to an end. The order was in favour of a coalition, including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause, that challenged the ads as an illegal misuse of funds. She told the administration to cancel any remaining ads, including any set to air Sunday night.
Another attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport by Houthis killed one person and injured11. It also led to a fire in one of its passenger halls, said Saudi civil aviation authorities on Sunday. The man who was killed in the attack was a Pakistani resident, said the ministry in a statement on X.
Ahead of the planned protest by INDIA bloc members on Monday (Oct 12), Delhi metro and Delhi traffic police has imposed major curbs. This comes even as the Supreme Court on Oct 11 warned against blanket blockades on metro and roads. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) took to X in the wee hours of Monday and announced that the entry and exit at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road will be closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. DMRC said that the step was taken “due to security reasons.”
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Four hundred years after monks transformed a patch of marshlands in northwest Italy into rice fields, farmer Alice Cerutti has restored a third to their natural state, prioritising biodiversity over crop yield. Golden rice fields stretch across the Vercelli plain between Milan and Turin, a parcelled landscape broken only by the wood and wetlands created by Cerutti, now home to rare birds and insects.
Pakistani authorities have detained hundreds of members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party after emergency rule was imposed in a northern province, police officials told AFP on Monday.
Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said 278 members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had been detained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Sunday's emergency declaration.
The PTI-ruled province was placed under emergency rule following days-long anti-government protests demanding Khan's release, while militant violence in the area has also been mounting, particularly along the border with Afghanistan.
A senior UAE official on Monday called on Gulf countries to strengthen their security cooperation following a series of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates' president, made the comments after weekend attacks on Riyadh's international airport left 14 dead and hundreds wounded.
"Since the beginning of the aggression against the Arab Gulf countries, based on the aggressor's miscalculation in viewing them as the weakest link in a war we have tried to avoid, it has become clear that we are all targeted," Gargash wrote on X.
The Saudi airport attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis undermined the security of the entire region, he said.
China condemned on Monday recent attacks by the Houthis on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure, expressing "serious concern" about the conflict between Riyadh and the Yemeni group intensifying.
"China condemns the attacks that caused heavy casualties and expresses serious concern over the intensification of the conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
"We call on relevant parties to avoid taking actions that escalate regional tensions, to resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and to achieve peace and stability in the region at an early date," Mao said.
The European Union will cap imports of hybrid vehicles from China to 350,000 a year, a senior EU official said on Monday, after Brussels and Beijing agreed to moderate such exports.
"This will cut by more than half the current exports to the EU, which we estimate are likely to reach up to 800,000 units in 2026," the official said.
Iran says 'deeply concerned' over escalation between Houthis, Saudi Arabia
United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham has claimed that Russia did interfere with the Brexit referendum and warned that similar activities were taking place in France and Germany. While he did not provide any evidence of his claims, he said that it is important to put these things on record. It is the first time a UK prime minister has said Russia sought to sway the 2016 Brexit poll, even as Russia has denied such claims in the past.
Singapore rolled out subsidies for haze-related medical treatment Monday and schools were closed in parts of neighbouring Malaysia, as both countries grapple with persistently unhealthy air quality due to fires in nearby Indonesia.
Singapore again ranked the world's most polluted city on Monday, according to Swiss-based air quality monitor IQAir, as the fires on Borneo and Sumatra islands -- intensified by a turbo-charged El Nino weather phenomenon -- keep emitting toxic haze.
The fires have created severe haze locally, with tens of thousands of cases of respiratory illnesses.
In a major development, China announced sanctions on Monday (Oct 12) against ministers from Paraguay and Belize over their diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory. This marks the very first time China has directly deployed sanctions against the officials of countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The steps against Paraguay's Communications Minister Gustavo Villate and Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca include the freezing of their assets in China, visa denials and the banning of Chinese organisations from doing business with them, Beijing's foreign ministry said. The move comes two days after Taiwan celebrated its national day.
Another attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport by Houthis killed one person and injured11. It also led to a fire in one of its passenger halls, said Saudi civil aviation authorities on Sunday. The man who was killed in the attack was a Pakistani resident, said the ministry in a statement on X.
The Houthis claimed responsibility of the attack and warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace. The group said they had targeted the airport with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones in the past 24 hours.
They also attacked oil facilities and Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, their military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree said.
In a setback for the Trump administration, US District Judge Jennifer L Rochon in New York issued a temporary restraining order directing to immediately halt and cancel any remaining television commercials paid for with millions of dollars in taxpayer money. The decision was announced by the federal judge ordered Sunday night, even as the administration said the ad campaign was coming to an end. The order was in favour of a coalition, including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause, that challenged the ads as an illegal misuse of funds. She told the administration to cancel any remaining ads, including any set to air Sunday night.