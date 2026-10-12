In a setback for the Trump administration, US District Judge Jennifer L Rochon in New York issued a temporary restraining order directing to immediately halt and cancel any remaining television commercials paid for with millions of dollars in taxpayer money. The decision was announced by the federal judge ordered Sunday night, even as the administration said the ad campaign was coming to an end. The order was in favour of a coalition, including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause, that challenged the ads as an illegal misuse of funds. She told the administration to cancel any remaining ads, including any set to air Sunday night.

Another attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport by Houthis killed one person and injured11. It also led to a fire in one of its passenger halls, said Saudi civil aviation authorities on Sunday. The man who was killed in the attack was a Pakistani resident, said the ministry in a statement on X.

Ahead of the planned protest by INDIA bloc members on Monday (Oct 12), Delhi metro and Delhi traffic police has imposed major curbs. This comes even as the Supreme Court on Oct 11 warned against blanket blockades on metro and roads. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) took to X in the wee hours of Monday and announced that the entry and exit at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road will be closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. DMRC said that the step was taken “due to security reasons.”