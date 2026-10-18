/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: UAE to rejoin Yemen fight, at least 19 killed in Kolkata stampede & more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. The United Arab Emirates has agreed to rejoin the Yemen conflict by resuming financial support to certain government forces battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in the south. In exchange, Saudi Arabia has committed to providing air cover for the anti-Houthi fighters, according to several media reports.
In India, at least 19 people were killed, while several others were injured after a section of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata collapsed amid heavy crowd pressure on Saturday (Oct 17). The incident, which happened on a Saptami evening, led to a stampede-like situation. The mishap occurred as devotees thronged the pandal to participate in the Durga Puja festivities. The sudden collapse left several people injured, prompting an immediate response from organisers and emergency personnel.
Pope Leo XIV was discharged from a hospital in Rome on Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung, where doctors discovered a cancerous growth. Leo, 71, walked out of the hospital unaided to loud cheers from the crowd waiting to greet him on his recovery.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
US President Donald Trump mocked the protests in France, saying that the country was an ideal destination for revolutions as thousands of protesters clashed with police over the rising cost of living. Widespread looting and fires were reported in several parts of the country.
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said one person has been arrested here for allegedly having links with terror groups through social media, while further investigation was underway against the other.
The historic Town Hall in Limoges collapsed after a massive fire engulfed the historic building amid a wave of protests in Paris and other French cities on Saturday.
US vice president at the CBS town hall acknowledged that “gas prices are too high right now” but said that once the US-Israel war on Iran “is over, we are going to see gas prices come down”. He blamed Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its attacks on tankers for the high prices, saying, “We’ve never had a situation like this” with one country “trying to completely choke off world energy supply”.
Vance claimed petrol prices would be “three times as high if it weren’t for the US Navy keeping oil and gas moving out of the Strait of Hormuz”. “If we just … left and we let the Iranians control shipping out of the Strait of Hormuz, what that would mean is you would pay a lot more for gasoline,” he said.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen claims to have downed more drones near Riyadh and says two troops have been killed in a helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia’s Najran.
A first-year engineering student lost her life, and 14 others were injured after a lighting structure collapsed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college in Hyderabad on Saturday evening (October 18). The deceased female student, identified as Sona Narayan Das, was a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student at MVSR Engineering College.
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata that killed at least 19 people and injured 25 others on Saturday evening.
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to rejoin the Yemen conflict by resuming financial support to certain government forces battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in the south.