/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: UAE to rejoin Yemen fight, at least 19 killed in Kolkata stampede & more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. The United Arab Emirates has agreed to rejoin the Yemen conflict by resuming financial support to certain government forces battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in the south. In exchange, Saudi Arabia has committed to providing air cover for the anti-Houthi fighters, according to several media reports.

In India, at least 19 people were killed, while several others were injured after a section of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata collapsed amid heavy crowd pressure on Saturday (Oct 17). The incident, which happened on a Saptami evening, led to a stampede-like situation. The mishap occurred as devotees thronged the pandal to participate in the Durga Puja festivities. The sudden collapse left several people injured, prompting an immediate response from organisers and emergency personnel.

Pope Leo XIV was discharged from a hospital in Rome on Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung, where doctors discovered a cancerous growth. Leo, 71, walked out of the hospital unaided to loud cheers from the crowd waiting to greet him on his recovery.