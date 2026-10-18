/‘Close your borders’: Trump blames immigration for France violence as unrest leads to 1,800 arrests

US President Donald Trump has called on France to shut its borders, blaming immigration for the violence that erupted during demonstrations across the country. His remarks came as French authorities dealt with clashes, looting and arson following protests over rising living costs and deteriorating public services.

The comments reflect the Trump administration's increasingly hardline stance on immigration. US Vice President JD Vance has also criticised Western immigration and multiculturalism policies, arguing that they have contributed to the unrest.

French authorities faced the task of assessing the damage on Sunday after Saturday's demonstrations. Reports put the number of arrests at around 1,800, while hundreds of police officers and emergency personnel were injured.

Trump took to Truth Social to link the violence in France to the arrival of immigrants and urged the French government to take control of its borders.

“France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The demonstrations on October 17 attracted an estimated 550,000 people, according to France's Interior Ministry. The CGT labour union, however, put the turnout at 800,000.

Trending Stories

Students, trade unions and activists took part in the protests, raising concerns over the cost of living, public services and conditions in the education sector. Although several marches began peacefully, some turned violent as clashes broke out in different cities.

In Limoges, workers inspected the damage to the city's 143-year-old town hall after an arson attack partially destroyed the building.

Trump had previously mocked the situation in France, sarcastically describing the country as a destination for people looking to join a revolution.

“Let’s go to France? It’s a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable. Let’s go to France and join the revolution,” he said.

JD Vance echoes Trump's criticism of immigration

Earlier, Vance had also weighed in on the unrest, blaming what he described as Western liberal policies on immigration and multiculturalism.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility,” Vance wrote on X.