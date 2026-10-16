/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: Trump says Zelensky 'doesn't want' war settlement; 7.0 quake hits Russia’s Kamchatka; PM Modi slams Congress

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 15), in an interview, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "not a good guy for us to deal with" and claimed that he does not want to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He claimed that the Ukrainian president "doesn't want to settle" the ongoing war with Russia. "If they're going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't."
An earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale has struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula region, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). There has been no reports of any casualties so far or a tsunami warning sounded.
A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a fiery critique of the opposition Congress party is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Modi lambasts the Indian National Congress, asserting that "Congress has become a burden on the country."
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Amid protests by the opposition and the Cockroach Janata Party against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories. This comes despite the SIR exercise continuing in other parts of the country.
And though both the exercises conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) aims to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, they are different. Here we explain to you how they are different from each other.
United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he does not trust anyone in politics, including Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu. He said this on being asked by Newsmax whether he trusts the Israeli Prime Minister and what kind of relationship he shares with him. “I don’t trust anybody, honestly. In the world of politics I don’t trust anybody," said Trump in the interview. He was also asked whether Washington had any plans to campaign for Netanyahu in the upcoming October 27 legislative elections, to which he replied, “Well, they’d like me to be. Yeah, they’d like me to be."
A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a fiery critique of the opposition Congress party is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Modi lambasts the Indian National Congress, asserting that "Congress has become a burden on the country." The viral video comes amid a growing tussle between the Modi-led NDA government and opposition parties—including the Congress and the INDIA bloc—over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and opposition demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. What exactly did Prime Minister Modi say, and when did he give this speech? Has he broken his silence on the ongoing nationwide protests? Here is everything you need to know.