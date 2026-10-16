/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: Trump says Zelensky 'doesn't want' war settlement; 7.0 quake hits Russia’s Kamchatka; PM Modi slams Congress

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 15), in an interview, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "not a good guy for us to deal with" and claimed that he does not want to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He claimed that the Ukrainian president "doesn't want to settle" the ongoing war with Russia. "If they're going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't."