Amid protests by the opposition and the Cockroach Janata Party against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories. This comes despite the SIR exercise continuing in other parts of the country.
And though both the exercises conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) aims to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, they are different. Here we explain to you how they are different from each other.
Special Intensive Revision
- SIR is an administrative exercise conducted under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with the sole aim of updating and cleaning electoral rolls. It does not determine broader citizenship or ration card status.
- During SIR, voter list is verified by Electoral registration officials, mostly through a house-to-house survey.
- It helps updated records by adding names of those who are missing from the list.
- Duplicate entries, deceased voters, and people who are no longer eligible can be removed after the prescribed procedure.
- It also helps correct name, address and other voter related information
Special Summary Revision
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- The basic role of SSR is same as the SIR, which is updating and cleaning electoral rolls but the main difference lies in the depth of verification
- SSR's main role is to check and update existing voter list, while SIR is more extensive exercise in which electoral rolls are prepared afresh mostly involving house-to-house verification and checking voter records
- It is primarily based on existing records, applications and claims, with verification where required
- The process helps in adding, correcting or deleting entries by submitting a form
- SSR is generally a more routine revision as compared to SIR's more intensive and comprehensive scale of exercise