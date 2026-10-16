/What is Special Summary Revision, how is it different from SIR? WION EXPLAINS

Amid protests by the opposition and the Cockroach Janata Party against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories. This comes despite the SIR exercise continuing in other parts of the country.

And though both the exercises conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) aims to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls, they are different. Here we explain to you how they are different from each other.