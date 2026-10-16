/'Congress a burden on country': Did PM Modi break silence on protests against SIR and Gyanesh Kumar? Old video goes viral | WION Fact-check

A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a fiery critique of the opposition Congress party is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Modi lambasts the Indian National Congress, asserting that "Congress has become a burden on the country."

The viral video comes amid a growing tussle between the Modi-led NDA government and opposition parties—including the Congress and the INDIA bloc—over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and opposition demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What exactly did Prime Minister Modi say, and when did he give this speech? Has he broken his silence on the ongoing nationwide protests? Here is everything you need to know.

Has PM Modi broken his silence on the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR?

The last few weeks have seen parts of India embroiled in demonstrations staged by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), opposition parties (INDIA bloc including Congress), student groups, and civil society organisations. While several cabinet ministers have responded to the ongoing demonstrations, PM Modi has not made any public comments directly addressing the current anti-SIR protests or the demands surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal.

Following the surge of the video clip online, social media users claimed, "Something BIG is cooking. This is not a normal campaign speech."

However, a WION fact-check revealed that the clip is not recent. It is an old video from February 22, 2026.

What did PM Modi say in the video?

The viral clip is from a public rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where PM Modi flagged off the final stretch of the Namo Bharat rail corridor and the Meerut Metro. Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister heavily criticised the opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings and disrupting major events—specifically condemning a Youth Congress protest during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

"While citizens are working day and night to make India a developed nation, some political parties cannot digest the country’s success," Modi said during the February speech. "The crazy (sarfirae) and reckless (be-lagaam) leaders of Congress are bent on destroying the country."