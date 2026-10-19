/Latest News India & World LIVE updates: Riyadh’s Kingdom Center orders WFH amid Houthi attacks, Japan’s MMX Mission prepares historic landing

Amid consistent attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, the Kingdom Center skyscraper in Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh told people employed there to work from home. The 99-storey Kingdom Center, one of Saudi Arabia's tallest buildings made working from home "mandatory" with no reason given. The new order is effective immediately and will be in power until further notice, the building's management told tenants, AFP reported.

Japan is preparing to attempt something no space agency has done: landing on a Martian moon, collecting at least 10 grams of its surface material, and returning it to Earth. The spacecraft, MMX (Martian Moons eXploration), is targeting Phobos, a lumpy, potato-shaped moon less than thirty kilometres long that orbits Mars closer than any other known moon orbits its planet. If successful, laboratories on Earth would hold the first physical sample taken from the Mars system.

There has been a major update in the Tiger Shroff firing incident, as all three alleged shooters have been arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. The arrests were made jointly by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota Police following the attack in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday.

As per reports, two of the arrested men are from Haryana, while the third is from Maharashtra. The development comes after unidentified assailants allegedly riding a motorcycle opened fire at the actor’s BMW.