Amid consistent attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, the Kingdom Center skyscraper in Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh told people employed there to work from home. The 99-storey Kingdom Center, one of Saudi Arabia's tallest buildings made working from home "mandatory" with no reason given. The new order is effective immediately and will be in power until further notice, the building's management told tenants, AFP reported.
Japan is preparing to attempt something no space agency has done: landing on a Martian moon, collecting at least 10 grams of its surface material, and returning it to Earth. The spacecraft, MMX (Martian Moons eXploration), is targeting Phobos, a lumpy, potato-shaped moon less than thirty kilometres long that orbits Mars closer than any other known moon orbits its planet. If successful, laboratories on Earth would hold the first physical sample taken from the Mars system.
There has been a major update in the Tiger Shroff firing incident, as all three alleged shooters have been arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. The arrests were made jointly by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota Police following the attack in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday.
As per reports, two of the arrested men are from Haryana, while the third is from Maharashtra. The development comes after unidentified assailants allegedly riding a motorcycle opened fire at the actor’s BMW.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu. A social media post and voice note attributed to suspected aides Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu alleged Shroff was targeted READ MORE
Israeli police said Monday they had arrested 10 people in the West Bank after settler attacks on an American photographer and a French mayor that drew international condemnation but mixed messages from the government.
Police said they raided several locations across the occupied territory and seized cars and potential evidence related to the attacks.
The arrests come as violence increases in the West Bank, with Israeli settlers disrupting the annual olive harvest of Palestinians.
There has been a major update in the Tiger Shroff firing incident, as all three alleged shooters have been arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. The arrests were made jointly by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota Police following the attack in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday.
As per reports, two of the arrested men are from Haryana, while the third is from Maharashtra. The development comes after unidentified assailants allegedly riding a motorcycle opened fire at the actor’s BMW.
While Tiger escaped the shooting without any gunshot injuries, the actor reportedly sustained minor abrasions caused by gunpowder and shattered glass. His driver, Firdaus, was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Popular biscuit brand Surya Food & Agro which manufactures Priyagold biscuits. The proceedings have been initiated for alleged use of bran meant for cattle feed as a raw material in biscuit manufacturing.
The move comes after an inspection at the company's premises reportedly uncovered serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies.
"Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre," the regulator said in a post on X.
The 2026 US midterm election schedule concludes on Nov 3. Early voting for the midterm elections is underway and as of October 19, 2026, tracker data from NBC News revealed that more than 9.5 million early ballots have already been cast nationwide. This total consists of roughly 6.8 million mail-in ballots and 2.8 million in-person vote.
While Indian-American politicians, administration aides, and voters are emerging as a pivotal force, but they face severe internal friction. Data from the late-2026 Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) indicates that his administration's strict new immigration policies are causing a sharp political reversal. Kash Patel at the FBI, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Harmeet Dhillon at the Department of Justice (DOJ) find themselves navigating intense institutional and public battles.
France President Emmanuel Macron has declined the offer of Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's resignation after a weekend of violent protests. Macron have previously slammed “failures” that he says led to violent protests. Nuñez tendered his resignation on Sunday, October 18, 2026, after admitting that police "lost control" and suffered a "lack of anticipation" during the protests.
"I offered to resign because I am entirely responsible for what happened," Nunez told France Inter radio. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will hold a crisis cabinet meeting today to address the weekend's unrest.
"The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday," the Élysee palace said in a statement. “Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused.”
At least 18000 people have been arrested so far in France after peaceful protests against the high cost of living were hijacked by what officials called "unprecedented" levels or riot, looting of stores, and damage to urban landmarks in major cities. Alexandre Bompard, the president of the French Retail and Trade Federation, estimated 1,500 shops and businesses were looted and destroyed. In Paris, police fired tear gas into crowds on Saturday, while there were also violent incidents reported in Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse and Angers.
Amid consistent attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, the Kingdom Center skyscraper in Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh told people employed there to work from home. The 99-storey Kingdom Center, one of Saudi Arabia's tallest buildings made working from home "mandatory" with no reason given. The new order is effective immediately and will be in power until further notice, the building's management told tenants, AFP reported.
The move came after two drones were intercepted in the Riyadh area, a third over the Eastern Province and two ballistic missiles in southern Saudi Arabia overnight.
The building house important offices like the International Monetary Fund, wealth management company Merril Lynch and consulting giant McKinsey & Company, among others.
However, the shopping centre at the ground floor of the building will remain open for now. "Please be advised that remote working arrangements are mandatory for all office employees at Kingdom Centre, effective immediately and until further notice," building management said in an email obtained by AFP. Though, there was no specific reason given for the decision, experts says it is keeping in view the repeated attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels.