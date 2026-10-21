US President Donald Trump has repeatedly discussed removing journalists from the White House press briefing room and restoring a historic indoor swimming pool, a proposal that has gained support among some of his advisers amid escalating tensions between the administration and the news media. During a meeting in the Oval Office in late August, Trump reportedly urged Karoline Leavitt, who was then serving as White House press secretary, to move reporters out of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. In front of several senior aides, he described the move as her ‘last legacy’.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Navratri celebrations in New York and performed Garba along with members of the Indian community. The Indian-origin leader received a rousing welcome at the Navratri event. Videos shared online shows the 35-year-old dancing along with dozens of women who were dressed in festive Indian wear. Mamdani is seen wearing a black suit, with an Indian-style scarf on top. On Tuesday, Mamdani also extended his greetings to the Hindu community on X. He highlighted the pluralistic nature of the celebrations by acknowledging diverse regional traditions, such as Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, and Navratri, and rituals like Sindur Khela and Golu displays. He is the first South Asian, Indian American, and Muslim mayor of New York City. He is the son of celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He takes part in all major festivals of all communities.
The High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, Manish, has called for a formal migration and mobility agreement with Cyprus to ensure legal, predictable pathways for Indian nationals while protecting their rights, amid a sharp increase in arrivals through student permits and temporary work arrangements. Speaking in a recent interview with the television station Alpha, Manish stressed that Indians in Cyprus arrive through official channels. “Whatever Indians you are seeing here, all of them are coming here legally,” he said. “They are not coming illegally. They are all coming here legally after permits, visas, work permits, student permit, which is given by your ministries and department, but the challenge is to have a framework agreement for legal and predictable migration.”
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted the government could implement 33 per cent women's reservation using the existing strength of the House without waiting for delimitation, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public. Speaking in Kalaburagi, he said one-third of seats could be allocated immediately and dismissed the delay as a ploy to malign the opposition. Kharge also wrote his fourth letter to Modi seeking an all-party meeting on delimitation, noting the earlier Delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17 after failing to secure a two-thirds majority.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated helicopter services connecting Shimla with Rampur and Kinnaur, saying the state was working to expand air connectivity to Manali, Palampur, Hamirpur and Chamba. The service, operated by Pawan Hans, will run three times a week and cut travel time to Rekong Peo from about nine hours by road to roughly 40 minutes. Sukhu said the service would boost tourism and provide faster access to healthcare in emergencies, with fares around Rs 4,000 for Rampur and Rs 6,000 for Manali.
The Israel Defence Forces said it eliminated Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a Hamas Nukhba operative in Gaza City it alleged was involved in a 2025 explosive device attack that killed four tank crew soldiers from the 52nd Battalion. The IDF said Hamouda advanced attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and worked to restore Hamas' military capabilities, calling this a systematic violation of the ceasefire. The announcement follows earlier strikes the IDF said targeted Hamas operatives in the Khan Younis area.
Indian Paralympic medallist Preeti Pal secured silver in the women's 100m T35 at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, clocking 13.98 seconds, after earlier taking silver in the 200m T35. Kasthuri Rajamani added silver in para-powerlifting, while Manjeet claimed silver in men's javelin F13. India also completed a podium sweep in men's shot put F46, with Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Praveen taking gold, silver and bronze. The haul took India's tally to 48 medals, including 12 gold, 18 silver and 18 bronze.
Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA alliance for the 2027 state assembly elections have officially begun, with the party staking claim to specific constituencies based on public trust and organisational growth. He cited the bloc's 43 Lok Sabha seats in UP as reflecting Rahul Gandhi's influence.
Gautam also alleged the Election Commission was tampering with voter lists, claiming over 13,000 names in a single constituency had been altered. UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra and MP Imran Masood said the bloc would pursue legal action, including a Supreme Court petition.
Namibia's Petroleum Amendment Bill cleared its second reading in parliament on October 20, a week after opposition lawmakers walked out of the debate. Critics, including opposition leader Immanuel Nashinge, argue the law strips key oversight functions and concentrates power over the energy sector in the presidency, calling it "a wrong move and undemocratic". The bill, championed by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as a regulatory reform cornerstone, will now undergo clause-by-clause committee review before final approval. Namibia is pushing for first oil production around 2030.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk lands in Delhi this evening on a visit to India. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow before travelling to Bengaluru. Tusk leaves on Friday at midday. The visit comes amid growing bilateral engagement between India and Poland on trade, security and strategic cooperation.
An explosion was heard, and smoke was seen rising near the airport in Yemen's Aden city on October 21, a police official and an AFP journalist said, as fighting intensifies between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi group. The official said that the blast was "caused by a Houthi missile", speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. The strike underscores the escalating conflict around the strategic port city.
Saudi airstrikes killed nine civilians and wounded four others in southwestern Yemen's Taiz Province. Eight fishermen were killed off the province's coast, while separate attacks claimed one civilian and injured four more. The strikes add to the escalating violence in the region as the conflict continues to take a heavy toll on civilians.
US President Donald Trump says the US-India trade deal is "pretty close", echoing Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that the agreement is "incredibly close" and expected in weeks, not months.
SBI confirms customer data may be exposed on the dark web, with 3,897 records flagged. Is your money and banking safe?
The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear today (Wednesday, Oct 21), on an urgent basis, AISA President Neha Bora's plea challenging the notice issued by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) directing her to execute a bond of ₹10,000 and "maintain peace". The case was mentioned for urgent listing today and the court allowed the request.
In her petition, All India Students' Association (AISA) president has sought quashing of the October 17 notice issued under Sections 126 and 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, along with all proceedings arising from it. She has also sought directions to the authorities not to take any coercive action against her pursuant to the notice.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that talks between American envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo had been “positive”. The statement comes as Witkoff heads to Russia for further discussions. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested meeting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss an end to the Ukraine war. He said that the meeting can take place with or without Zelensky. Rubio also said that the White House had no prior knowledge of a slowdown in Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite communications used by Ukraine to support battlefield operations.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Navratri celebrations in New York and performed Garba along with members of the Indian community. The Indian-origin leader received a rousing welcome at the Navratri event. Videos shared online shows the 35-year-old dancing along with dozens of women who were dressed in festive Indian wear. Mamdani is seen wearing a black suit, with an Indian-style scarf on top. On Tuesday, Mamdani also extended his greetings to the Hindu community on X. He highlighted the pluralistic nature of the celebrations by acknowledging diverse regional traditions, such as Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, and Navratri, and rituals like Sindur Khela and Golu displays. He is the first South Asian, Indian American, and Muslim mayor of New York City. He is the son of celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He takes part in all major festivals of all communities.
British MPs have approved a controversial government bill to tackle the legacy of the Northern Ireland conflict, despite warnings from former military chiefs that it could expose veterans to prosecution.
The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill passed its final vote in the House of Commons by 330 votes to 178 late Tuesday and will now go to the upper House of Lords to approve.
Three decades of sectarian violence over British rule in Northern Ireland led to the deaths of 3,500 people until a peace deal was signed in 1998.
How to deal with the painful legacy of the conflict remains a thorny issue for both pro-Irish nationalists and unionists, who support Northern Ireland remaining part of the UK.
Russia's FSB security services have arrested a German national accused of being a "mercenary" for Ukraine, Russian media reported Wednesday.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a German citizen who is a serving member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said a statement cited by news agencies.
According to the FSB, the man, who had previously fought in Afghanistan and Syria, arrived in Ukraine last November and signed a three-year contract with the Ukrainian army, but had deserted after not receiving promised wages.
Born in 1976 and described as a "sniper", the German national had reportedly also served in Ukraine previously, between 2016 and 2018.
Four people were killed in a wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday, the government said, as US envoy Steve Witkoff headed to Saint Petersburg for talks.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said two people were killed when a drone hit a 24-storey building in the capital, Kyiv, while two others were killed in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleg Synegubov, said the victims were an elderly couple, aged 81 and 83. Emergency services found their bodies under the rubble after their house was destroyed.
Elon Musk said Tuesday (Oct 20) that he would back a merger of SpaceX and Tesla, as his rocket and AI company reported its first quarterly profit since going public, driven by deals to rent out computing power to AI firms. Asked about a possible tie-up on a call with analysts, Musk said he felt he was "tap dancing through a minefield," but noted that a combination would be "a good idea." Shares in SpaceX shot up nearly five per cent in after-hours trading following the comments.