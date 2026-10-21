/Rubio says Witkoff-Zelensky talks were ‘positive’ as US envoy heads to Russia for Ukraine peace push

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that talks between American envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo had been “positive”. The statement comes as Witkoff heads to Russia for further discussions. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested meeting US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss an end to the Ukraine war. He said that the meeting can take place with or without Zelensky. Rubio also said that the White House had no prior knowledge of a slowdown in Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite communications used by Ukraine to support battlefield operations.

"It was positive, nothing unexpected, nothing surprising, and he'll now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to Saint Petersburg and share them with the Russian side -- and let's see if we can make some progress," Rubio said, while talking to reporters in India. But Rubio acknowledged the difficulties in ending Russia's four-year-old war in Ukraine. "These things are complex, and if this was an easy war to solve, it would have been solved a long time ago," he said. About Starlink connection in Ukraine, he said, “The president has nothing to do with the decisions that are made by Starlink and Starshield and by Mr. Musk.”