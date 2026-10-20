/Marco Rubio calls India ‘powerful, influential’, says India-US ties will define 21st century

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hailed India as a “powerful and influential” nation, saying the partnership between New Delhi and Washington can help shape the course of the 21st century.

Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Rubio said the decisions being made today on geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce would have far-reaching consequences for generations to come.

“We are here to celebrate what we can achieve together over the next 250 years,” Rubio said, emphasising the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

Describing India as a powerful and advanced partner, the US Secretary of State said the two nations had an opportunity to shape the future while upholding shared values.

“These values are rooted in the dignity of the individual, democratic principles, the rule of law,” Rubio said, adding that public officeholders had a responsibility to leave the next generation better off than their predecessors.

‘I actually think we don’t come enough’

Rubio also acknowledged the need for more frequent high-level engagement between the two countries.

Asked about returning to India just a few months after his previous visit, Rubio said Washington should be engaging with New Delhi more often.

“I actually think we don’t come enough,” he said.

He pointed to India’s position as the world’s most populous country, its democratic credentials and its importance as a commercial and strategic partner for the United States.

Rubio also highlighted cooperation in technology, trade and security in the Indo-Pacific as areas where the two countries share important interests.

‘The 21st century will be defined by what happens in this region’

Emphasising India’s wider geopolitical significance, Rubio said developments in the region would have consequences extending far beyond its borders.

“The 21st century will be defined for better and for worse by what happens in this region,” he said.

The remarks underline Washington’s recognition of the Indo-Pacific’s growing importance amid shifting global power dynamics and intensifying competition over technology, trade and security.

Rubio pointed to emerging technologies, including superintelligence and quantum computing, as areas that present both opportunities and challenges. He said the United States and India had the expertise and talent to work together to harness their benefits while addressing potential risks.

He also stressed the importance of free and open sea lanes, unfettered trade and a secure Indo-Pacific, signalling the strategic significance of cooperation between the two countries.

India-US alignment ‘extraordinary’ despite differences

Rubio acknowledged that India and the United States would not always agree on every issue. However, he said their alignment on matters central to their national interests remained significant.

He described the strategic alignment between the two countries as “extraordinary”, pointing to the potential for cooperation despite differences.

The comments come as New Delhi and Washington continue to navigate complex trade negotiations and broader economic and geopolitical concerns.

Trade, defence cooperation, technology and energy remain important areas of engagement, with both sides seeking to strengthen ties while managing differences on specific policy issues.

Jaishankar-Rubio meeting puts bilateral ties in focus

Rubio’s remarks followed his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, where the two sides discussed key aspects of the bilateral relationship and wider regional and global developments.

The discussions come amid efforts to advance economic engagement and strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

India’s growing economic weight, expanding technological capabilities and strategic position in the Indo-Pacific make it an important partner for Washington. For New Delhi, closer engagement with the United States offers opportunities across trade, investment, defence and emerging technologies.

Rubio’s message at the Freedom 250 reception was that the relationship should be viewed not merely through the lens of current diplomatic priorities, but also in terms of its potential to influence the international order over the coming decades.