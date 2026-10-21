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Trump confirms US-India trade deal 'pretty close', promises a 'different' kind of agreement

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 13:31 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 13:34 IST
Trump confirms US-India trade deal 'pretty close', promises a 'different' kind of agreement

'Pretty close': Trump signals US-India trade deal imminent as Rubio says weeks, not months Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump says the US-India trade deal is "pretty close", echoing Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that the agreement is "incredibly close" and expected in weeks, not months. Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 20) said that the much-awaited US-India trade deal was "pretty close". His remarks echoed the earlier statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that the bilateral trade agreement was "incredibly close" and that finalisation was anticipated shortly.

According to the POTUS, the upcoming deal was slated to be of a "much different kind" than any the US has "made in the past".

Also read | 'Big items are done' but no signature: How US midterms could decide the India-US trade deal

What did Trump say exactly?

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Trump was asked if the trade deal with India was close. "They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah. Going to be a much different kind of a deal than we've made in the past," he said.

Earlier, during an interview, Rubio had noted that the deal is expected "in a matter of weeks, not months". He stressed that it was in the final stages, noting, "with these deals, it’s always important that it would be totally agreed to, every detail of it, before it’s announced because you can’t afford for a relationship of this magnitude to be threatened by announcing a deal and it turning out the deal wasn’t finalised."

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"But it’s incredibly close. I think we are down to some technical details that need to be worked out. Technical details matter because there has to be an agreement; both sides have to agree that the language means the same thing. So, it’s down to that level," he said.

Also read | ‘Very close’ to trade deal with India, says Rubio ahead of his Mumbai arrival

Why the US-India trade deal matters

The India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement represents a significant milestone in India’s global trade relations, ensuring continued preferential access for Indian exports to the US market worth over $30 trillion. The agreement provides thorough tariff rationalisation, duty-free access for many product categories, improved digital and technology collaboration, and a carefully designed framework to protect India’s farmers, MSMEs, and domestic industry.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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