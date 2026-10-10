The USS Abraham Lincoln has returned to San Diego after an extended deployment supporting the US war on Iran. Behind emotional reunions were reports of food shortages, eight suicide attempts, communication difficulties and mounting concerns over the toll of months at sea. All you need to know

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday (Oct 09) night as a Category 2 storm, bringing dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash-flood risks to the US Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The hurricane came ashore at around 8:30 pm local time, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), according to the NHC's landfall update. The storm was moving north at about 19 mph (31 km/h), with hazardous conditions spreading inland.

In India, Delhi Police has stepped up security across central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Oct 10), with more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protest.