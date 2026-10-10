The USS Abraham Lincoln has returned to San Diego after an extended deployment supporting the US war on Iran. Behind emotional reunions were reports of food shortages, eight suicide attempts, communication difficulties and mounting concerns over the toll of months at sea. All you need to know
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday (Oct 09) night as a Category 2 storm, bringing dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash-flood risks to the US Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The hurricane came ashore at around 8:30 pm local time, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), according to the NHC's landfall update. The storm was moving north at about 19 mph (31 km/h), with hazardous conditions spreading inland.
In India, Delhi Police has stepped up security across central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Oct 10), with more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital. Uniform-mounted body cameras, multi-layered barricades, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and the all-women Pink Force are among the measures being used as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the clashes during the July 20 protest.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Christa Pike has officially been discharged from the hospital and returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Centre in Nashville, where she has spent the last 30 years, according to a statement from her lawyers on Saturday.
"She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances," her lawyers said in their statement.
Nine people, including two children, are reported dead after a mass shooting and an hours-long standoff in Erie. According to CBS affiliate Erie News Now, police were called to Perry Street around 5 p.m. on Friday after witnesses reported seeing a man firing a gun before he entered a home.
Two women were found dead in the street, and more victims were found dead inside the home. Police said that the suspect was also found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. While it remains unclear if the suspect is among those reported in the total number of deaths, police have said there is no longer a threat to public safety.
Ukraine's capital Kyiv suffered "large-scale power outages" on Saturday because of Russian strikes, the country's largest private energy provider said. "New large-scale power outages in the capital due to attacks. Stabilisation schedules are currently not in effect," DTEK, a private energy firm, said in a statement on Telegram.
“Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal with Arab, American & Iranian blood on his hands. To escape justice, he has no regard for his own people either. Like a degenerate gambler, he's desperately seeking to save himself with more U.S. blood and treasure. Even U.S. Senators want out,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.
Mauritania’s Prime Minister Mokhtar Ould Djiay has been reappointed, just hours after submitting his resignation to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, following a scathing report into two major fires at electricity facilities. He has been tasked with forming a new government and says that he "naturally expressed my gratitude and appreciation to [the President] for this task."
"When I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow," Sonam Wangchuk said.
Delhi court convicts former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in case linked to 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
NIA filed a case to investigate a mid-air cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard Flydubai flight: NIA Officials
Russian strikes killed at least 11 people in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, officials said Saturday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel that Kyiv warned would help bankroll Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Three children were among the 11 killed when Russian aerial bombs hit residential buildings, Mykhailo Semikin, the head of the regional military administration, said Saturday. At least 16 people were wounded in the attack, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the region’s defense council. The fate of another 12 people remains unknown, local authorities said.
Israeli forces fire tear gas at Palestinian olive harvesters as settlers hurl stones in West Bank.
As the Jantar Mantar protest is ongoing, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has held a press conference where he said, "The four-kilometer area of Jantar Mantar is not the story of India.” Further adding that "There are some anarchists involved in Delhi and Jantar Mantar.”
As he continued to say that India quiet, only a corner in Delhi is protesting. The protest site has thousands of security forces deployed; many demonstrators have been detained. While the BJP leader said, “There were attempts to hold Delhi captive. They wanted violence here; they wanted to create unrest.” In a stern tone, he declared, “the anarchists have failed”, continuing that “there is anarchy within the anarchists also.”
The flydubai co-pilot who allegedly tried to hijack an Israel-bound flight and attacked a colleague in the cockpit spent about two years in Australia as a student. It is here that he was radicalised, according to prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates. Dr Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, attorney general of the UAE on Friday (Oct 9) said al-Hammami’s began to develop extremist views while he was studying at RMIT University in Melbourne.
Most Republican candidates in competitive congressional races are keeping their distance from US President Donald Trump ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, according to a news agency Reuters analysis. Reuters found that 41 of 62 Republican candidates in competitive House and Senate contests, about two-thirds, are trying to improve their prospects by separating themselves from the unpopular president.
The steps include voting or speaking against Trump's policies, such as the war in Iran and his push on data centres, and removing mentions of him from campaign websites. Others have taken milder steps, such as declining to say whether they want him to campaign for them or skipping events he is attending.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a major reshuffle in the Police Department, transferring and posting 100 officers across the Union Territory with immediate effect. The order, issued by the Home Department under Government Order No. 499-Home of 2026, dated October 9, 2026, covers senior IPS officers, district police chiefs, CID officials, traffic and railway police, security establishments, training institutions and Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police battalions.
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The flight carrying CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and his associates Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das has landed in Delhi.
Dhruv Rathee was detained at his home in Gurugram around 8 am. He was scheduled to participate in the CJP protest today.
Rathee had been consistently supporting the CJP protest.
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Friday (Oct 09) declared a “major disaster” after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the Central American country, collapsing roads and buildings and injuring at least two people. “We are facing a major disaster,” Mulino said, adding that some roads near the epicentre had “completely collapsed”. He did not provide details of casualties.
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday (Oct 09) night as a Category 2 storm, bringing dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash-flood risks to the US Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The hurricane came ashore at around 8:30 pm local time, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), according to the NHC's landfall update. The storm was moving north at about 19 mph (31 km/h), with hazardous conditions spreading inland.