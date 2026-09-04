/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: ISRO launches EOS-05 Satellite via GSLV-F17; Trump proposes Hormuz alternative amid Iran conflict

Latest News Today Live Updates: It's another feather in the hat as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (Sep 4) successfully launched the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the Earth observation satellite EOS-05 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
In international space, Trump hails Syria's push for an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran war. And in other news, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments followed the EU's announcement that it was ready to back further economic pressure on Iran, including support for the US-led operation, while emphasising the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and efforts toward de-escalation.
As the US seals oil deal with Venezuela, opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado has questioned the country’s interim government for inking the deal, saying the country’s natural resources do not belong to “an illegitimate regime”.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
US President Donald Trump has backed Syria’s proposal to emerge as an alternative transit corridor to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Iran war, calling the idea “GREAT!” Trump’s response came after a recent media report highlighted Syria’s efforts to position itself as a new overland route for the movement of oil and other goods, potentially reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The development comes as tensions surrounding the key maritime chokepoint continue to escalate. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, and the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran has intensified concerns over the security and continuity of maritime shipments through the waterway.