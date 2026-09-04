/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: ISRO launches EOS-05 Satellite via GSLV-F17; Trump proposes Hormuz alternative amid Iran conflict

Latest News Today Live Updates: It's another feather in the hat as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (Sep 4) successfully launched the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the Earth observation satellite EOS-05 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

In international space, Trump hails Syria's push for an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran war. And in other news, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments followed the EU's announcement that it was ready to back further economic pressure on Iran, including support for the US-led operation, while emphasising the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and efforts toward de-escalation.

As the US seals oil deal with Venezuela, opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado has questioned the country’s interim government for inking the deal, saying the country’s natural resources do not belong to “an illegitimate regime”.